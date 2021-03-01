Enjoying the great outdoors is one of the simple pleasures of life. The sun on your skin, the feel of the wind and the smell of the plants make you feel alive.

Unfortunately, many people no longer appreciate being outdoors. One of the reasons is because they are afraid of injuries which happen more frequently outdoors than indoors.

However, you can still have fun and enjoy the outdoors by reducing the chance of injury. The following are simple and smart ways for you to prevent injuries when outdoors:

Be Aware

If you want to prevent any injuries when you are outdoors, you should always be aware of your surroundings. Awareness is the best defense you have because if you are aware of danger, you can avoid it.

You should be constantly aware of what is around you be it natural or artificial. You should especially be aware of moving objects in your vicinity as they are likely to cause the most harm.

Watch your balance and anything that might make you fall. The more aware you are of your surroundings, the better the chance of avoiding injuries or reducing their severity.

Devices Down

Due to the prevalent use of smart devices, particularly when walking or driving, more people are injuring themselves. These devices offer plenty of distractions that greatly increase your chance of getting injured when outdoors.

When you are outdoors, it is best to view it as a time for you to unplug and spend some time away from your devices. Many people are addicted to using their devices to the point that there is a term for it: nomophobia which means fear of not having a mobile phone. Technology is as addictive as drugs and sugar. They reduce your focus to a very small view as opposed to the panoramic view you typically have outdoors. Therefore, when you are outdoors, keep your devices in your pocket unless necessary.

Traction

We all want to look good and wear clothing that showcases our personality style. However, looking good comes second to your safety. You will certainly not look that good if you are on a hospital bed.

Therefore, whenever you are outdoors, you should wear shoes with great traction. It is especially so if it is wet outside which greatly increases the chance of injuring yourself.

Shoes with low heels and rubber soles are the best option in this regard. You will also be able to move faster and on more surfaces if you have shoes with great traction.

Protective Gear

Prevention is always better than cure particularly when it comes to injuries. A great way for you to prevent injuries when you are outdoors is to wear protective gear.

You especially wear protective gear if your job involves doing dangerous activities outdoors. If you are injured while on the job, you should get help from a personal injury attorney. The team at PhoenixLawTeam.com advises that you seek legal advice once you get injured while outdoors. Dangerous jobs like putting up billboards or fixing electrical lines can have devastating injuries.

You should also wear protective gear if you are doing fun but risky activities outdoors. Riding a bicycle, skateboarding or playing hockey are examples of fun things to do outdoors that are dangerous. The protective gear might not be completely preventive but it will certainly reduce the injury’s severity.

Lighting

We, humans, use our sight more than any other sense we possess. Therefore, the more you see, the better you can function and prevent any injuries when outdoors particularly at night. You should always walk on well-lit streets or pavements. If they are not well lit, then you should ensure that you have lighting yourself. You have many more options for lighting than ever before including flashlights and LED lighting.

Thanks to smartphones, it is very easy for you to have a torch with you. However, your smartphone may run out of charge so carry a backup. A light will prevent many injuries that you would otherwise get at night.

Support

The outdoors varies from the indoors mainly because it is uneven and unpredictable. If you want to go outdoors and avoid injuries, you should use some support whenever possible especially at night. If there is a railing that you can use to support yourself when walking downstairs, you should use them. Look for any support structure or appendage you can use to ensure you don’t injure yourself.

In other cases, support might mean carrying your own device such as a walking stick for example when hiking. Find whatever aid works for you and ensure you use it whenever you are outdoors.

Bad Weather

One of the most common reasons for outdoor injuries is poor weather. Whether you are in a car, on a motorcycle or using your feet, you should always avoid bad weather.

You significantly increase your chances of getting injured when you are caught in bad weather. Rain and snow in particular make movement extremely difficult on a vehicle or your feet.

If you can avoid going outside when the weather is bad, you should do it. if you have to go out for example, to get medication, ensure that you take precautions.

Get Stronger

The body can play a significant role in helping you avoid injuries when you are outdoors. If you improve your body, then you will have a much better chance of reducing injuries than you otherwise would.

You should start by strengthening your muscles. The stronger you are, the better your body will be able to handle changes in direction or the impact of a fall for example.

You should also improve your balance. Maintaining your balance is one thing that will help you prevent many injuries. Strengthening your core is the best way to improve your balance.

Better reflexes may also play a part in helping prevent injuries when outdoors. The faster you can react to a slip or a fall for example, the better your chances of avoiding injury.

There are a variety of things you can do to ensure you suffer fewer injuries when outdoors. The above are some of the simplest and smartest ones. They will help you prevent many of the injuries typically faced when outdoors. You should find other ways that will benefit you specifically for better results.