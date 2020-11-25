By Rebecca Drew

THIS PRIVATE Cornish estate complete with Ferrari showroom, 4K cinema and state of the art golf simulator room could be yours for a cool £4.5m.

Tokenbury Manor, near Liskeard, Cornwall, comprises four spacious double bedrooms with three en-suites, a split-level kitchen/breakfast room, lounge, sitting room, four reception rooms, conservatory, and a formal dining room – with opulent crystal chandeliers throughout.

The 8,896 sq. ft manor house also boasts a stunning indoor swimming pool complete with changing rooms which lead into the self-contained three-bedroom guest wing.

Set in 120 acres of beautiful Cornish countryside and with tougher coronavirus lockdown tiers being threatened by the UK government, the property offers incredible entertainment options.

A luxury supercar showroom, motorcycle barn, state of the art golf simulator room, pub-style bar and 4K cinema room – with seats for up to 10 people – make lockdown boredom a thing of the past.

In addition to the manor house, also included in the sale is a four/five-bedroom farmhouse and five self-contained holiday units.

Once a working farm and just a 40-minute drive from Plymouth, Tokenbury Manor is on the market with Ideal Homes for £4,500,000.

“Tokenbury Manor is blessed with adaptable living accommodation and extra versatile entertainment spaces,” the listing states.

“Each space is unique in its own way and should be viewed to appreciate how they complement the rest of the estate.

“The double height self-contained gallery is complete with a state of the art golf simulator room. Presently, this vast space is being used as a luxury car garage with bifurcated stairs that sweep up to an elegant entertaining space.

“Adorned with crystal chandeliers and a solid oak floor throughout, this great hall is headed by a classically designed bar area, a World Championship snooker table and multiple Juliette balconies allowing for views across the countryside. A further seating area with large screen television and doors out onto a generous roof terrace.

“Located to the Northerly part of this impressive complex is a further detached ‘entertainment barn.’ This is a multi-purpose and adaptable building that could be used for many different activities.

“A contemporary raised platform with an innovative glass floor overlooks a multi-use space. There are two equally sized areas either side of this, with large openings out onto the driveway. The property also contains a kitchen, bar area, games room and gym.

“The barn to the West side of the complex is currently built with exquisite stable blocks and beautiful solid oak panelling.”

