By Kate Harrold

SEE THE moment a six-hundred-and-sixty-pound tiger launched an attack on the world’s DEADLIEST man-killing bear.

In one image, the Bengal tiger knocked the 300-pound sloth bear to the ground as it temporarily gained the upper hand.

In another, the six-foot-tall sloth bear stood back up and began swiping at the tiger with its claws and teeth causing the big cat to retreat.

Photographer, naturalist, and tour leader Arpit Parekh (33) from Palghar, India, captured the incredible images in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, India. The rare encounter took place 1000-yards away from Arpit’s vehicle – lasting an intense 30 minutes.

“The tiger was enjoying his afternoon siesta when he suddenly charged ferociously into the nearby thicket,” Arpit said.

“We heard screeching and soon realised the tiger had gotten into a fight with a sloth bear. They eventually moved out into the open.

“The tiger was able to sink his teeth into the bear and we thought the bear would die but the tiger soon became exhausted and let go. The bleeding sloth bear charged at the tiger and bit him on the leg.

“Finally after a gruelling battle, the two behemoths decided to call it quits and walked away from each other.

“It was a once in a lifetime moment to witness and it goes to show how difficult life in the forest can be.

“Look what both animals had to do to get to the water; they had to face life and death challenges. It really emphasises what a precious resource water is.”

Sloth bears may have an adorable furry façade, but they are the deadliest bears around. The most notorious of this species was known as ‘The sloth bear of Mysore.’ Shot in 1957, this particular bear killed 12 people and mauled two others.

Arpit captured the images on his Canon EOS 750D camera using a Canon 55-250mm lens.