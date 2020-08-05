By Rebecca Drew

THIS MAN is constantly mistaken for being more than HALF HIS AGE thanks to his youthful looks – but can you guess how old he is?

Influencer, personal coach, and writer, Edson Brandao (53) who lives in Groningen, The Netherlands, has been blessed with good genetics and a naturally very young appearance.

It is thanks to this that people regularly assume that he is just 25 years old – almost two decades younger than he is.

Edson has always been a confident man and at 53, says he has more energy than ever before in his life – and it’s all thanks to his positive mindset, exercising every day, good nutrition and skin care. He has never had plastic surgery.

For Edson, his body is a temple and his youthful good looks are the result of avoiding sugar, processed and fried foods, never smoking or touching drugs, and only drinking mineral water – of which he drinks two litres of a day.

A positive mindset is Edson’s secret weapon to radiating youth and he hopes that by sharing his secrets, he will be able to inspire others to change their lifestyle.

“I have never had plastic surgery in my life,” said Edson.

“I managed to achieve my goals in a natural way with biologic food, fruit, vegetables, and drinking a lot of water. I use daily anti-ageing creams for my skin as well to keep the young appearance.

“I see my body as a temple where my soul is living. Therefore, I take care of this precious gift from God.

“There is no difference between how I feel now compared to in my twenties, I feel that I have the same energy as before. To be honest, I feel better than ever before.

“People are always in shock when they find out I am fifty-three. They all think I am twenty-five.

“It is fantastic to see how people are overwhelmed by my young appearance and that I can inspire them to change their lifestyle if they want.

“I eat everything in a moderate way. I avoid eating sugar, industrialised food, snacks, and fried products. I never drink soft drinks because that is unhealthy. Last but not least, I have never smoked or used drugs in my life.

“I do weight lifting and cardio every day to keep in good shape.

“The power of positive thinking radiates a good energy for your body and mind. I believe that gives you motivation to continue with a healthy lifestyle and keeps you younger.”

Whilst Edson works out seven days a week to maintain his 10st 3lb physique, a typical day of food for him consists of a fresh fruit smoothie, almond milk and cereal and homemade vegan pancakes for breakfast, grilled white fish or chicken with vegetables and brown rice for lunch, and salmon with mushroom, tomatoes and brown rice or sweet potato for dinner.

Edson tells his story on his Instagram page, @edsonsecrets, and has written a book, Young After 40, where he reveals his secrets to staying young and happy.

“I like to inspire other people to give them a positive message that you can achieve everything in life if you really want to,” he said.

“I am the evidence that a human-being can stay and feel young even as you get older.

“The first step [to maintaining a youthful appearance] is to accept and love yourself. You are okay as you are.

“Then, create a daily routine of skin care, exercises, to eat and drink healthy, always look on the bright side of life and count your blessings.”