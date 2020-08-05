Finally! You have found suitable dog friendly accommodation for you and Fido. You’re over the moon that you will not have to leave him behind during your holiday. But wait…they are not happy.

Not because they do not understand why you are happy, but because they do not want to leave home.

Statistics reveal that up to 70% of dogs react to separation anxiety. Whether it is leaving home or being away from you, they show their disapproval by refusing to eat and being inactive.

It is easy to let this upset you if you are a dog owner, but it should not. After all, it is their way of expressing their feelings, but once you find your way around their anxiety, you and them will be all set for a wonderful time in your cottage of choice.

So, how can you loosen your Rover’s nerves and keep them from venting their frustration on neighbourhood cats? Here are some techniques you can use:

Pack Their Favourite Toys

As you are putting together everything they will need in the dog-friendly accommodation, remember to include their favourite chew toys.

Even when the accommodation you are heading to offers doggie welcome packs, do not rely too much on them as they may not be as comforting as chew toys from home.

If your dog has lived with you for more than two years, they have obviously developed an emotional attachment to their toys. Bringing them along really helps your furry friend relax, especially when the toys have a trademark scent.

Clean the toys if necessary before packing and ensure that they are in great condition so they can keep your pet busy the entire vacation.

MicroChip Them

Leashes have been in use for quite a while, and over the years, they have served their purpose effectively. The challenge presents itself when your dog does not want to be restrained. If you are using a leash in dog-friendly accommodation, it may not help much.

The best move would be to microchip your pooch. An advantage of a chip is it does not work for a holiday alone. No matter where you take your pet, the chip has a reference number to its owner. This makes it easy to get him back.

No matter where your dog runs off, tracing it back to you is easy since whoever finds him can scan his body for the chip.

You don’t have to go too far to get one implanted into your dog. Just visit your local veterinarian clinic, make the purchase, and leave the rest to the nice animal doctor.

Ensure he is Comfortable

Comfort goes hand in hand with a peaceful and worthwhile vacation in dog-friendly accommodation. Giving your dog his favourite treats on the morning of the journey is one way to prepare it psychologically and, well, tummy-wise.

Another way is by including his transportation in your travel plans. Having him sit beside you throughout the trip may be uncomfortable for you considering, depending on his size, he may take up plenty of room.

If you are travelling by car, ensure that your pet is comfortable in the containment system or crate you use. Hard-sided crates and carriers provide the best shelter for your dog during the journey. Set your pooch up on his favourite blanket, and he will adjust to the crate easily.

As you travel, please try to keep off bumpy roads as they may frustrate Fido even more.

For a plane trip, an air-approved dog crate is a better option. Before buying such a crate, remember to check with the airline you are flying with, as each has its special set of criteria.

Make the Trip Fun

You are trying to arrive at the dog-friendly accommodation on time. We get that. But remember, the aim is to lift your dog’s spirits for the holiday ahead. Therefore, consider taking your eyes off the road once in a while and on your frustrated companion.

If you are travelling to another state or abroad, keep his meals frequent as per portions and time, and allow him to have as much exercise as possible. Sitting stationary in a crate for hours on end can make their legs numb.

Also, make as many stops as possible for his bathroom breaks and give him time to interact with other people and dogs.

You can also sing to him as you drive or take some time off during breaks to play with him. Bonding is a wonderful way to clear those butterflies in his stomach.