By Kate Harrold

MEET THE stunning six-foot-four woman who says she is inundated with DMs from men asking to ‘climb’ her and admits shorter guys are better lovers.

Nutrition manager and model, Emerald Van Langen (32), from Toronto, Canada, always hoped that she’d be as tall as her eldest sister (37) who stood at 6ft 3ins. Fascinated with her height, Emerald swore off drinking fizzy drinks after hearing a rumour that these stunted your growth.

In ninth-grade at school, Emerald began to notice that she was growing at a much quicker rate than that of her friends. She began to opt for flat shoes instead of heels; having a conversation whilst sat down felt much more comfortable than those that took place whilst standing up.

Emerald grew to 6ft 4ins tall – beating her sister by a single inch. Whilst Emerald would later learn to embrace her height in her modelling career, certain everyday tasks got noticeably more difficult as Emerald grew taller – dating in particular.

“I’ve been with my husband for eleven years now and he’s five-foot ten-inches tall. Before we met, I didn’t date much but I only dated shorter men – six-foot-two and under – when I did,” Emerald said.

“Taller men would always seem to be nervous about me being taller than them.

“I do receive some inappropriate DMs. Some just ask me to stand next to a door but some want me to post kinky videos.

“Someone once messaged me saying ‘I’d climb you for a f**k.’

“When I was younger, I learnt that caffeinated pop and smoking would stunt your growth. Smoking wasn’t an issue in our house – nobody did it.

“I put more effort into not drinking any caffeine as I wanted to be taller than my sister and it paid off. Whether that’s down to genetics or my efforts is unknown.

“I used to feel a bit awkward in school. I would often bend down to fit in pictures – and still do. Everyone joked that the basketball coach would ask me to be a part of the team, but they never did.

“Clothes shopping has become easier now that I know which stores sell longer sizes. When I went wedding dress shopping, I had to have a seamstress drop the skirt so it was longer.

“Apartment hunting is the worst experience. My first question is how high are the ceilings which landlords always seem to lie about.

“Strangers sometimes shout ‘how tall are you,’ which bothers me. It’s more decent to come over and talk instead.”

Emerald is now spending more time focusing on her modelling career. Models are well-known for their graceful heights but casting directors often deemed Emerald to be ‘too tall.’ It wasn’t until she started freelancing and finding her own work that Emerald found her niche.

“I started taking a modelling class when I was sixteen which taught me to stand up straight and be more elegant,” Emerald said.

“I got a paid gig but my hips and feet were too big to fit into their sample sizes so I gave modelling up for a few years.

“Now, I’m falling in love with it again and I’ve started working out, and building up my strength. I love meeting new people and travelling to new places on the job.

“Being tall has its benefits. I have more storage space so I can eat more. Most importantly – no stools or ladders needed.”