By Alexander Greensmith

THIS POOR one-hundred-and-fifty-pound pig was sent flying when it got snapped up by a sixteen-foot-long hungry croc.

Brutal photos showed the 1100-pound adult male saltwater crocodile as it flipped a small feral pig over its head and literally shook the life out of it.

Other images show the crocodile looking content after devouring its catch that would keep it full for the next three weeks.

The snaps were captured by zoologist and crocodile specialist, Adam Britton (49), originally from Wakefield, UK. The Aussie immigrant took the shots of the 60-year-old pet reptile in his back garden located in Darwen, Australia. The Yorkshire-born croc expert, who has lived down under for 23-years, used a Canon EOS 7D MK II with an 18-135mm lens to photograph the beast.

“Although the pig was already dead, the crocodile waited for the pig to ‘drown’. It brought it back up to the surface and then held onto one end of the pig and started flicking it about”, said Adam.

“The force generated is enough to tear off a limb, or even tear the animal in half. The crocodile will then repeat this process until the food starts getting smaller and smaller, and he has eaten all of it. Eventually, it gets quite messy because you’ve got guts going everywhere.

“It took him fifty minutes to eat it all, but he ate the whole thing. When you look at the size of the crocodile’s stomach and the size of the feral pig, there wasn’t much room left. He didn’t eat anything for almost three-weeks after that.”

Named after the Lord of the Rings character, Smaug has landed a meaty movie role himself in the upcoming action movie Black Water: Abyss.