By Courtney McHugh

OWN THE house that was once home to Lawrence of Arabia for £2.6M.

The property, on Polstead Road in Oxford, boasts nine bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, family room, study, utility and cloakroom set over four floors.

Two Polstead Road is the former residence of renowned archaeologist T.E. Lawrence who is better known as Lawrence of Arabia. The house has a blue plaque to commemorate T.E. Lawrence’s residency.

T.E. Lawrence was a British archaeologist, army officer and writer. The 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia depicts Lawrence’s experience in Hejaz and Greater Syria during World War I. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars at the 1963 Academy Awards and won seven including the Best Picture award.

The house has a bungalow, situated in the garden, comprising of a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, shower room and cloakroom. The bungalow was built by the Lawrence family as the main house wasn’t big enough to accommodate the entire family.

The main house comprises 3,573 sq. ft, and can be split into two accommodations as there is separate access to the lower ground floor.

The property provides easy access to London with direct train routes from Oxford Parkway to London Marylebone in 55 minutes.

The four-storey property is currently on the market with Knight Frank for a mighty £2.6M.

“A substantial house and annexe in this favoured side road in Walton Manor designed by HW Moore and built in the 1890s,” the listing states.

“From 1896 to 1921 it was the home of T.E. Lawrence, the famous archaeologist, military officer, diplomat and writer better known as Lawrence of Arabia. The house has been awarded a blue plaque to commemorate this.

“The house has extensive accommodation over four floors comprising 3573sq.ft with well-proportioned rooms with considerable period detail including sash windows, open fireplaces and cornicing. There is also a one-bedroom bungalow summer house of 453sq.ft at the rear of the walled garden.

“The property requires general modernisation throughout but offers a rare opportunity to create an exceptional home in this sought after location.”

Two Polstead Road is currently on the market with Knight Frank for £2,600,000. For more information, please visit https://www.knightfrank.co.uk/properties/residential/for-sale/polstead-road-oxford-oxfordshire-ox2/OXF051286