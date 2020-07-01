We have all had days when we feel a little “blue”. This is normal as not everything always goes according to our plans. However, what is not normal is having the sad feelings continue for a long time. When this happens, it can turn into an illness that is known to as depression. Depression is a common problem among the youth and it is treatable.

While there are no specific causes of depression, studies have shown that several factors can contribute to its onset. Keep reading this narrative article to learn more about these factors.

Peer pressure

There is a lot of pressure on the youth. They all want to look cool. From the way they dress to the activities they do, everyone wants to be in the top class. There are those who can easily afford the glamorous lifestyle. However, those who cannot afford it are often ridiculed and even bullied. This can affect their self-esteem as they are made to feel like they are worthless which can lead to depression.

The youth can learn to accept that everyone is different and they should accept themselves just as they are. Any form of bullying should be discouraged. They should learn how to live within their means and seek help when the pressure gets too much.

Hormones

While you are growing, your body changes and different hormones are released. Hormonal changes can cause acne and mood swings. They can also make you feel blue for long periods that can trigger depression.

You can be given medication to balance the hormones and reduce the effects. As you get older, you will be able to deal with the changes better.

Genetics

If you come from a family that has a history of depression, you have a higher risk of suffering from it. While you cannot change your genetic makeup, you can change your lifestyle to avoid falling into depression.

Stress

There is so much going on in your life right now. There is school, your social life, life at home, sports and who knows what else. At the end of the day, there are so many things expected of you that you do not have time to relax. You have homework, sports and still need to find time to socialize with friends and family. It is easy to get overwhelmed.

You can try prioritizing and removing the things you do not need to do. Also, ensure you have time to rest and relax. It is good for your mind and body. Have a timetable where you can schedule different activities to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Toxins

You are a product of what you ingest. There are so many places you can get toxins. You can get toxins from the air, water and even food that you eat. There are toxins that can trigger depression. That is why you need to watch what gets into and onto your body.

The risk of toxicity depends on your location. There is not much that can be done about the air, food and water but you can take the necessary precautions.

Home environment

The environment you are exposed to can trigger depression. If you live in homes where there is alcohol or substance abuse or domestic violence, you are likely to fall under depression. It is the same for those who come from broken homes.

If your home environment is not conducive, you can consider getting counseling. This will help you learn how to cope. The same applies for those from broken homes. If the parents are getting a divorce, the child needs to undergo counseling so they can address the feelings they have. They will also get coping mechanism to help them deal with the new reality.

Trauma

Any kind of trauma can trigger depression. If you experience a traumatic event, you need to undergo counseling to avoid falling into depression. It is recommended that you have a support system or someone who you can talk to. This will ensure that you take care of your mental health as they will help you get closure and move on. If the trauma was severe, you might need to take medication to help you cope. You need to see your psychiatrist who will recommend the right treatment for you.