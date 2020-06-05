By Courtney McHugh

THIS FIFTEENTH century Queen Anne-style manor available for the first time in SIXTY-YEARS could be yours for just £5.5m.

This outstanding Georgian country house, Maybanks Manor, is set in a prime position in a countryside in West Sussex and comes complete with six bath and shower rooms, a reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, pantry, utility room, laundry room, wine store, WC, mini bar, two studies, 11 bedrooms, a cellar, a tennis court and a viewing tower that overlooks the Surrey Hills.

The eclectic property consists of three different builds and the living space in the main house equates to nearly 10,000 sq. ft. which makes social distancing a walk in the park.

The property can be purchased with its formal gardens, equating to around 30 acres, or up to 273 acres if the four separate lots are bought as a whole.

Queen Anne style refers to the architecture of the property and was popular in Britain. The typical features include sash windows and stone quoins.

The unique property is believed to date back to the late 18th century, though it is thought that there was likely a dwelling as far back as 1500, and is currently on the market with House Partnership for £5.5m.

“Maybanks Manor is an outstanding country residence set in a prime position of the West Sussex countryside, with far reaching views towards the Surrey Hills,” the listing states.

“The house retains a wealth of original character, with ornate cornicing, sash windows, grand fireplaces and impressive façades. There is over 9,500 sq. ft. of living space in the main house, with plenty of scope to redesign or modernise in specific areas.

“The property benefits from planning approval on the outbuildings to create five independent residences.”

Maybanks Manor is on the market with House Partnership for £5,500,000, for more see: https://housepartnership.co.uk/property/29184518/