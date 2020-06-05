Riding an Icelandic horse sounds like a great adventure. Most people who have done it will confirm that it is an incredible experience. Icelandic horses have been uniquely bred in Iceland for centuries. What makes them stand out from other breeds is their toughness and versatility. Vikings rode on these horses while on exploration missions or in battles. That said, if you intend to ride an Icelandic horse, you need to learn a few tricks. In this piece, we’ll explain to you how it’s done in a detailed manner.

Basics of riding an Icelandic horse

When approaching a new horse, you need to take it easy so that you don’t unnerve them. Remember, you are strangers to each other and you can’t just jump on without getting to know each other. To get well-acquainted with the new horse, talk to them and pat them. This will make them feel more comfortable around you. Once that happens, you can now get on the horse. How do you do that? Stand close to the horse and use your hands to support yourself as you get on. The best place to use as the hold is the saddle nose of your horse.

Are you wondering where you can go to have a great session riding Icelandic horses? Well, you can read more here about one of the best horse farms you can visit for exceptional horse riding. What’s more is that it does not matter if you are a new to the activity or a veteran. There are trainers for newbies.

How to ride the horse

An Icelandic horse it’s not to be feared. Unlike other horses, this horse has five gaits. That is the canter, walk, tolt, flying pace, and trot. When you are on the horse, hold the reins with both hands. Always assume that they are the same as bike handlebars because that’s how they work.

The reins are your controls. You don’t want to pull them too hard, but you also don’t want to assume the wrong posture. The reins should always be on the palms of your hands. It is the correct position for your comfort as well as that of the horse. Maintain contact with the horse through the reins without pulling him aggressively.

As soon as the horse starts moving, you are in control of the direction. If you want him to turn left, pull the rein on the left side gently and ease up the right side. Then, wait for the horse to respond. You also have keep your feet a little bit away from the horse to avoid spooking them. Squeeze the horse with your legs if you want them to go fast. For beginners, learn how to ride slow first. Speed will come in later.

You may feel nervous while riding an Icelandic horse for the first time. When that happens, hold the nose of the saddle, which may make you feel more secure. To sum this up, keep your heels away from the horse. Sit deep on the saddle, hold the reins with both hands, and relax. Focus on the rhythm of the horse and move with it. Don’t worry since you’ll probably have a smooth ride.

Riding an Icelandic horse isn’t a big deal. You just need a little bit of confidence and a good understanding of the technique. Good luck!