Are you planning to visit Siam Park for the first time and don’t know what to expect? Well, you don’t have to worry; here is a list of things that you need to know.

How to Get There

Siam Park is situated on the TF-1 road. For the convenience of visitors, Siam Park has some free bus services that you can use to get to the park. Apart from using the free rides, you can also use public transport. It is five minutes away from Playa de las America TITSA bus station.

Trip advisor’s Best Voted

Another thing that you need to know is that Siam Park has been voted for the last three years as the best water park across the world. Trip Advisor reviewers awarded it the honor during Traveler’s choice awards.

Opening Hours

You need to know that Siam Park is always open. It is rare for a ride not to operate, but at times they might be down for maintenance. This is to ensure that the riders are safe.

Siam Park’s working hours are from 10:00 to 18:00, and after you have bought Siam Park Tickets, you don’t have to pay extra money for each ride. You can also visit any month of the year.

No Accessories Are Allowed On the Rides

One thing that you will be asked by the staff to do is take off items that are loose before you get into a ride. This rule is to ensure that everyone is safe. You will be asked to remove items such as sunglasses, flip flops, or anything that is a hazard.

In case you wear glasses, you may need to wear contact lens for the day because you can’t get on a ride with them. There are also some boots that you can hire if you don’t like walking in bare feet, although the floor is not hash on your feet.

There Are Towels for Hire

If you don’t like carrying your things all day, there is no need to worry because it’s not necessary. There are lockers in Siam Park that you can pay between €3 and €5 depending on the size. You can also rent a towel for €3 and a €5 deposit.

It is a good option if you don’t fancy taking your towel or you want to save some space in your case. You don’t have to worry about whether to take your valuables since they will be locked safely.

No Food Is Allowed

When visiting the park, you don’t have to take food with you. The only thing allowed in the park is water. But you can get some tickets that are all-inclusive, meaning that you will enjoy some free food and drinks all day.

Get a Waterproof Phone

If you want to capture every moment, ensure that you buy a waterproof phone. Even though nothing is allowed on the rides, you can take your phone on the beach and take photos around the park. With a waterproof phone, you don’t have to worry about it getting some water.

These are the things that you need to know before visiting Siam Park. So, you can now get Siam Park Tickets and have a great time.