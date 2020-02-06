By Rebecca Drew

MEET THE GRAN who charges £150 per hour as a CAM GIRL and admits most of her followers are STUDENTS and MARRIED MEN under THIRTY-FIVE.

Model, Tammi Baltin (60) from Long Beach, California, USA, was 57 years old when she discovered the world of online cam-modelling.

Tammi, who now describes herself as a ‘sex worker’, says she’s never considered herself to be attractive.

When a 20-year long relationship ended in 2017, she decided to start dating again at 57 and found that she was trolled by men on dating sites who made rude comments and propositions to her for sex, based on her appearance, which made her feel sad.

One day, a match suggested that Tammi should try cam-modelling as her look is highly desired, so she decided to take back control and give it a go. Tammi only models online and does live chat rooms where she wears lingerie, shows closeups of her feet or is completely naked.

Tammi can earn up to £153 ($200) an hour doing this and the most she has earnt in a month has been £2,229 ($3,000). She says that most of the comments she receives online are positive and that her fans are varied but tend to be students and married men between the ages of 18 to 35.

Tammi says that she doesn’t care what her friends and family might think of her work but says that doing this has made her feel in control of her life and that she has self-respect for the first time.

“I honestly never felt myself especially attractive, but I was keenly aware of the way I was perceived by the world and it saddened me. I finally decided to use that perception to my advantage,” said Tammi.

“I had just ended a twenty-year relationship. I was trying to find a match on dating sites. I got so many rude propositions, based on a look I seem to have, that I decided if you can’t beat them join them.

“I’d receive messages saying ‘DTF?’ as an initial message quite frequently and I had to learn what it meant. Or ‘you’re sexy’ which is not what I base a relationship on. Or men immediately wanting to sext or video chat, this was the final straw.

“Cam-modelling was suggested by a potential ‘mate’ from one of the sites and I started shortly thereafter, it was the only option I saw for a win-win with the mutual sex. They don’t see past their initial perceptions and I’m a natural performer.

“I consider myself a sex worker. I have a live chat room and I’m on display in assorted costumes, lingerie, etc. I might be showing close ups of my feet or totally nude in paid chat.

“My foot fetish posts are popular but not as popular on their own as one would think. My feet are very flexible and I have long toes, plus I can articulate my feet.

“Men are fascinated by the feet but feel they shouldn’t be, that’s what makes it a successful fetish; the tease, because in their minds it isn’t logical or right to be turned on by feet, they’re dirty.”

Tammi only models online where she goes by the name, Bluemynx, and has an ever-growing Instagram following who love her unique look of dyed hair and tattoos.

A natural introvert, Tammi has been married four times but says she is happiest when she is single, she has an adult son who she doesn’t associate with due to their conflicting political and religious views. She is also a grandmother.

Tammi has worked in a number of professions from bartending to executive assistant but her confidence in social situations has always affected her, but her confidence has grown since becoming a model.

“I’m very introverted but love to make people feel good. I have been married four times, the first time at seventeen but I am happiest alone,” she said.

“I am uncomfortable in prolonged social situations and this has affected my many career paths from bartending to high level executive assistant.

“Before I felt I was perceived by the world as an overweight weirdo who thinks and talks too much and an easy mark.

“I’m finally in control of my life, I have learned to trust myself and my intuition. I value and respect myself for the first time. I don’t let others play or affect me.

“I foster fun with respect and my goal is to make people accept themselves, I’m very loving and caring and respectful so I don’t get much negativity and my fans don’t tolerate it when I do.

“The few people in my life are ok about it but I’m very private about my life to generic friends. I talk about music and dancing which are my loves, I don’t talk about my job.

“Eighteen to thirty-five is my demographic. Students, married men and I have a fairly big curious following.

“My life is mine to live how I see fit regardless of the opinions of others. You only have this life to be you don’t waste it trying to be somebody else.”

For more information see www.instagram.com/bluemynx