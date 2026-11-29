Online pension and benefit accounts are still down after a cyber-attack on the DWP. Payments are said to be going out as normal, but claimants are being warned to watch for scammers.

Home - Online Safety & Scams - DWP cyber-attack: what to do if your payment is late and how to spot scams

Millions of people cannot log in to their Universal Credit, state pension or Personal Independence Payment accounts after a cyber-attack on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and no date has been given for their return.

Ministers insist money is still moving. Education Secretary Lucy Powell said on Sunday that the 2.5m payments the department makes on each working day were unaffected, the Guardian reported.

Will my payment arrive?

The DWP does not pay out at weekends, so the first real test comes on Monday. The Guardian said doubts remain over whether the department can process everything due that day, particularly for people who could not submit information needed for their next payment.

The same report said tens of thousands of payments might have to be handled by hand. New claims are also stalled, because the online route is closed.

Some claimants reported delayed payments before the weekend. According to a report carried by Yahoo News, the department believes those delays were not caused by the attack.

If money does not arrive when expected, the sensible first step is to check your bank account, then contact the DWP through its normal channels. UKNIP advised using established contact routes rather than anything sent to you unprompted.

The government’s own Universal Credit guidance lists a telephone line, 0800 328 5644, open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm. It also says phone applications remain possible for people who cannot use digital services. The page is not specific to this incident, so lines may be busier than usual. See the official Universal Credit page for the full list, including textphone and Welsh-language numbers.

Keep a note of the date and time of any call, and of what you were told.

Scammers will use the outage

Criminals do not need stolen records to exploit a headline. The DWP has warned that it will never ask for personal or financial details by text or email. A spokesperson said it will not ask people to click links either, the report said.

Lisa Webb, a legal expert at the consumer magazine Which?, told people to be wary of unexpected messages in the coming days and weeks, especially any claiming to come from the DWP or their bank.

Likely approaches include:

texts or emails offering to “restore” or “unlock” your account, or asking you to confirm bank details;

calls saying your payment is on hold and demanding information or a fee to release it;

messages with an urgent deadline and a link to a lookalike website.

Real DWP links point to GOV.UK. Bromley Trading Standards has previously warned about addresses that look similar but are not, such as govuk.com.

If you are unsure who is calling, end the call and ring the DWP on a number you have found yourself. Do not use a number given by the caller or sent in a message.

To report a suspect text, forward it free to 7726. Suspect emails go to [email protected], as Isle of Wight Council’s scams page explains. If you have already handed over details, tell your bank straight away and report the incident to Action Fraud.

The DWP has said it is a deliberate attack, with an attempt to gain unauthorised access, but officials say there is no evidence that personal details have been compromised. Powell would not speculate on who was responsible. She said such incidents may become more frequent and that a cybersecurity and resilience bill should become law in the coming weeks.

The government says services will return only when it is safe. For now, there is no restoration date.

Sources: The Guardian, Yahoo News, UKNIP, Isle of Wight Council