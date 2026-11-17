If you’re worried you’ve been scammed on Vinted, you’re not alone. Reports of fake listings, empty parcels and phishing are rising as shoppers hunt for second-hand Christmas presents, and a MediaDrumWorld investigation suggests the platform doesn’t always act when users raise the alarm.

When we reported a seller whose listing showed almost every classic warning sign of a Vinted scam, the company told us the account ‘didn’t clearly violate our community standards’.

How a £140 banjo became a Vinted scam warning

The listing was for a Dean six-string banjo, priced at £140. Our reporter, posing as a parent buying a Christmas present, offered £120.

The seller, using the username starting with jdxjxj3___ and with no sales history, declined the offer. Then they countered with £80, which was £40 less than our reporter had offered to pay.

The reason given was that they were moving ‘the day after tomorrow’ and would otherwise have to give the banjo away. They also told our reporter to specifically choose Evri ParcelShop as the courier when placing the order, saying it would make it easier for them to send.

Asked why anyone would undercut a buyer’s own offer, the story changed. Lots of people had asked about the price but not bought, the seller said. If our reporter could come round the next day, they ‘might consider giving it to you for free’, because they wanted to find ‘a friend who understands art’.

The funny thing is, the ‘seller’ said the same thing to four of our reporters who were making separate high offers on the same product.

The proof that didn’t add up

Our reporter explained they were wary of a well-known scam in which sellers list an item cheaply, create urgency, choose the delivery method and then post an empty box. They asked for a photo of the banjo next to a piece of paper showing that day’s date.

The seller agreed, then sent a picture with an alarm clock placed in front of the instrument. To our reporter, it looked poorly AI-generated. Asked again for a handwritten, dated note, the seller sent another image that did not appear to show handwriting at all, but AI generated text.

All the while, the pressure built. ‘Are you still there, friend?’ one message read. Then: ‘This is basic courtesy.’ And later: ‘You’re making me feel like I’m wasting my time.’

The seller then offered collection in person. Our reporter accepted, noting that the clock in the photo suggested the seller was in London, and asked how a pickup would work. The message was marked as seen. At the time of writing, no reply has arrived.

What Vinted said when we reported it

Our reporter reported the account to Vinted, setting out the warning signs. The platform’s reply came the next day:

The content you reported from jdxjxj3___ was reviewed, but it didn’t clearly violate our community standards.

The message suggested blocking the account and thanked our reporter for ‘keeping our community safe’. When our reporter identified themselves to Vinted support as a journalist and asked why the listing was not treated as a phishing or postage-fraud attempt, an agent replied that the appeal had been passed to a ‘specialist team’ for review.

Our journalist has not heard back from Vinted since.

How the Vinted postage scam works

So what would the seller have gained? We can’t know what, if anything, they would have sent. But the pattern in our conversation matches one of the most common scams on the platform, and it relies on the system that is meant to protect buyers.

The buyer pays through the app, so it looks safe. The seller then posts an empty box, or a low-value item that has nothing to do with the listing. The parcel is tracked and marked as delivered, which gives the seller a record that they sent something. That is why the courier matters to them, and why a seller who insists on a particular delivery option should set alarm bells ringing.

When the buyer opens the parcel and complains, the scammer is counting on the dispute process between Vinted and the courier to go their way. Vinted gives buyers only a short window after delivery to report a problem. Some victims miss the cut-off, often because they’re busy or the parcel was a gift they didn’t open straight away. Others give up when faced with a long back-and-forth of automated replies and requests for evidence.

And even when innocent buyers do everything right, some find that Vinted rules in the seller’s favour, because tracking shows the parcel arrived. In every one of those cases, the scammer keeps the money.

The approach works best on a valuable item at a tempting price, which is exactly what a £140 banjo offered for £80 looks like.

Why more people are being scammed on Vinted

Vinted is no longer a niche app for clearing out wardrobes. Retail Week reported in February 2026 that it had become the UK’s third-largest fashion retailer, and Reuters reported in April that its revenue had jumped 38%.

With that growth has come scrutiny. Consumer complaints site Resolver has published a string of victims’ accounts, saying they raise serious questions about how disputes are handled on the platform. Police have issued warnings too. In one case, nine victims in the North East reported losing £2,600 between them, while another police warning described a fake Vinted chatbot telling victims to open a new Revolut account.

Vinted’s own help pages say phishing can arrive through Vinted messages, texts, emails and QR codes, while also stating that the company can’t be held responsible for losses resulting from scams or phishing.

Artificial intelligence is adding a new layer. NSS Magazine has warned that a rise in AI-generated listings and fraudulent disputes could become a far bigger problem for the platform than a handful of isolated scams.

Have I been scammed on Vinted? 8 warning signs

Every one of these red flags appeared in our single conversation about the banjo:

No track record. The seller had no sales or reviews. A price cut that makes no sense. They undercut the buyer’s own offer by £40. A ticking clock. ‘I’m moving the day after tomorrow.’ They choose the courier. An unprompted instruction to pick a specific delivery option. A shifting, emotional story. From ‘lowest price’ to ‘free to a friend who understands art’ in a couple of messages. Proof that dodges the test. A clock instead of a handwritten, dated note. Guilt and pressure. ‘This is basic courtesy.’ Silence when challenged. An offer of collection, then nothing once it was accepted.

Signs you are being scammed on Vinted as a buyer

The price is far below what the same item sells for elsewhere.

A new account is selling valuable items cheaply, particularly electronics, musical instruments, designer goods and popular Christmas gifts.

The photos look too polished or slightly ‘off’, which can point to stock or AI-generated images. Ask for a fresh photo with a handwritten note showing your username and today’s date.

You’re being rushed by a house move, a flight abroad or ‘lots of interest’.

The seller wants to deal off the app, by bank transfer, PayPal Friends and Family, WhatsApp or email.

Signs you are being scammed on Vinted as a seller

A ‘buyer’ says they’ve paid and sends a link to confirm or release the money. Genuine payments appear in your Vinted balance, never through an outside link.

Someone asks for your email address or phone number so they can send a payment link.

An email claims to be from Vinted but doesn’t come from an address ending in @vinted.co.uk.

A buyer claims they received an empty box or a fake. Filming yourself packing valuable items gives you evidence.

Vinted scam dos and don’ts

Do

Pay only through Vinted’s own checkout so its buyer protection applies.

Check the seller’s profile, reviews, join date and other listings.

Ask for a photo with a handwritten, dated note for anything valuable.

Film yourself opening parcels for expensive items.

Raise any problem in the app straight away. The window to report an issue after delivery is short.

Report suspicious accounts and keep screenshots of every message.

Don’t

Don’t click payment, verification or delivery links sent in chat, by email or by text.

Don’t hand over card details, passwords or one-time codes.

Don’t move the conversation or the payment off the platform.

Don’t mark an item as received until you’ve opened and checked it.

Don’t let a sob story, a deadline or a guilt trip rush you.

What to do if you have been scammed on Vinted

Call your bank straight away if you’ve paid or shared card details. Report it in the Vinted app as soon as possible and keep screenshots of every message. Don’t give up if your claim is rejected. Ask Vinted to review the decision, and ask your card provider whether a chargeback is possible. Forward phishing emails to [email protected]. Report it to the police. Report Fraud has replaced Action Fraud in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Go to reportfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101. Change your passwords and turn on two-factor authentication if you entered login details on a suspicious page.

Vinted’s response

MediaDrumWorld asked Vinted to respond to our findings, including why the account was judged not to break its rules. At the time of publication, Vinted had yet to reply.

Have you been scammed on Vinted?

If you’ve been scammed on Vinted and want to share your story, contact the MediaDrumWorld newsdesk.

Featured image: Photo by Mike van Schoonderwalt via Pexels. CC Licence 2026.