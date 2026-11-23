Tracking, speed limits and digital keys sold as safety features can be turned against a partner, researchers say. Here is how the tech works, the warning signs, and the UK support available.

Home - Technology - How smart-car apps are being used for coercive control, and where to get help

Smart-car apps that let owners track, restrict and lock out other drivers are being misused for coercive control in abusive relationships, University of New South Wales researchers have warned.

The report, first reported by the Guardian, looked at 15 of the top car brands in the Australian market. It found the features at issue are widespread and are sold as ways to protect a car or keep an eye on a family member borrowing it.

The research is Australian, but the same technology is sold in UK showrooms. No UK equivalent of the study has been published, and nothing here describes how often it happens in Britain.

How the tech works

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner describes a smart car as one linked to an app and a cloud account. The account can show its location, start the engine, lock or unlock it, and send alerts.

The UNSW team found that all 15 brands advertised real-time or parked location tracking, sometimes called “Find My Car”. Some 60% advertised a “zone exit alert”, which pings the account holder when the car leaves a set area. The report said this could be used to set, for example, a 3km boundary around a home.

One in five brands advertised speed or acceleration limits, normally pitched at young drivers or valet parking. The researchers said a limit of 40km/h could stop someone using a motorway to get away. Digital keys, which let a phone unlock and start the car, were advertised by 67% of brands.

The report said a digital key can also be cancelled remotely. That could leave a driver stranded somewhere unsafe.

It identified three ways the features can be misused:

The abuser owns the car and set up the account.

The abuser has been added as a secondary user.

The abuser creates an account in the victim’s name by impersonating them.

Co-author Emma Buxton-Namisnyk said: “There’s really not a widespread understanding about how these technologies can be misused.” She added that carmakers face almost no accountability for limiting misuse, according to the Guardian.

The researchers want carmakers to consider misuse at the design stage. They say some functions should not be offered at all if the risks outweigh the benefits.

Warning signs and what to check

The eSafety advisory lists the patterns that tend to appear. These are location trails, remote commands and alerts, shared accounts that are not revoked after a separation, and data that lingers across apps and clouds.

In practice, that could mean:

A partner or ex seems to know where you have parked or been, without being told.

The horn, lights, locks or heating act oddly. A US Federal Communications Commission letter cites a case of remote access being used to set off a car’s lights and horn at night.

A digital key stops working, or the car behaves differently from how it did before.

Someone else is still listed as an authorised user on the car’s app or account, especially after a split.

The UK charity Refuge has not yet reported on connected-car features specifically. It has, though, reported a 78% rise in referrals for technology-facilitated and economic abuse, with a growing number involving cars. In its July data, it said perpetrators were coercing survivors into car finance agreements or registering cars in their names without consent. Family Law reported that the charity wants a cross-sector response involving finance providers and credit reference agencies.

Refuge also said in early 2026 that it saw a record number of women referred to its services in the final three months of 2025, according to a report on its warning. That included a 62% rise in its most complex technology abuse cases, at 829 women. Perpetrators were using smartwatches, fitness rings and smart-home systems.

Where to get help in the UK

Refuge runs a tech safety website with guides on securing devices and accounts. It advises contacting its helpline from a safer device, such as a trusted friend’s phone or a library computer, if you think you are being monitored.

The helpline says it can help you build a safety plan tailored to your situation, including if you share devices or accounts with an abuser. It says it can support people who left a partner long ago, too.

The Australian minister for social services, Tanya Plibersek, told Guardian Australia the government is considering further action on smart-device abuse as it finalises its second national action plan on violence against women and children.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is free and open 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247. In an emergency, call 999.

Sources: The Guardian, eSafety Commissioner (Australia), Refuge, Family Law, The News International, Refuge Tech Safety, FCC