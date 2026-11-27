Muse went live in Britain on Tuesday 24 November, and the FCA says Meta turned down a joint test. A cardless pizza order in the regulator's sandbox shows a different way to let an AI agent pay.

Home - AI & Innovation - Meta’s Muse AI shopper: where UK buyers stand if it gets an order wrong

Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent went live in the UK on Tuesday 24 November, and the Financial Conduct Authority says Meta turned down a joint test of it beforehand.

The FCA’s head of innovation, Colin Payne, said Meta declined a suggestion to test Muse in the regulator’s sandbox, WIRED reported. Payne said such testing normally takes weeks or months to plan, and that Meta only told the FCA of its plans last month.

Meta spokesperson Matthew Pollard told WIRED the company has “engaged constructively” with the relevant regulators.

What Muse can do with your money

Muse is available to UK users aged 18 and over on iOS, Android, muse.ai and WhatsApp, according to Startup Fortune. Retail partners include Sainsbury’s, M&S, Currys, Argos, ASOS and Ocado Retail, Retail Insight Network reported.

Meta says Muse needs your approval before it does anything significant, such as completing a purchase, Yahoo Finance reported. With some retailers you can link your account so it can reorder your usual shop. With others it browses the site for you.

That approval step matters. If you tap yes on a wrong order, you may find it harder to argue the mistake was not yours.

Who is liable if it gets it wrong

The answer is not fully settled. WIRED reports that the Competition and Markets Authority has made Meta change its UK terms so it must use “reasonable skill and care” in providing Muse. The same terms accept that outputs can be inaccurate and that actions may not be completed as intended.

Separately, the CMA’s March guidance, as summarised by Which?, says a retailer is responsible for its own AI agent even if a third party built it. That covers agents a business uses on its customers. It does not directly settle what happens when your own assistant misreads your instructions.

Which? has also said it is not yet known whether Section 75 and chargeback protections would apply to purchases made through an AI platform. Section 75 covers credit card purchases costing between £100 and £30,000. Which? advises paying by credit card where possible.

Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive, said the regulator would be watching closely. The Guardian reported her saying the CMA “will not hesitate to act to protect UK consumers” if it has concerns.

The same report said Reuters had found Meta staff raising concerns about Muse’s performance. In one example, Muse sent a message containing random bank account balances.

Where the pizza comes in

Days before Muse arrived, a different kind of AI payment made its own bit of history. Nine mini margherita pizzas from Papa John’s became the first UK purchase made by an AI agent using cardless payment, the Guardian reported.

The order was part of the FCA’s regulated sandbox, using Lloyds Bank and the payment firm TrueLayer. TrueLayer said it was the first time an AI agent had paid a UK retailer for a real customer’s order.

The agent worked to a mandate agreed with Lloyds. It had a maximum spend per transaction and per month, and no account security details were shared with it.

Muse works differently. The Guardian said it pays with a customer’s bank card. A card number handed to an agent has no built-in spending ceiling, whereas the pizza mandate did.

TrueLayer’s Simoneschi told the Guardian the sandbox was a way to understand the technology “ahead of its mass adoption”. Digest AI reported he confirmed existing buyer protection rules would apply if an agent ordered the wrong product.

For shoppers using Muse this Black Friday, the practical advice is simple. Check each basket before you approve it, keep order confirmations, and use a credit card if the price clears £100. The FCA has said it wants to see how agents pay in the real world, and Meta’s refusal to test beforehand means it will now do that watching live.

Sources: WIRED, The Guardian (via AOL), The Guardian (via AOL), Which?, Retail Insight Network, Startup Fortune, Yahoo Finance, Digest AI