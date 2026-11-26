The late BBC commentator's voice, rebuilt with generative AI, goes live in the game on Thursday. His son Fred says it means a lot, but one campaigner says relatives should not be able to give that consent.

The voice of the late John Motson is back in EA Sports FC 27 from Thursday 26 November, recreated with generative AI and approved by his widow and son.

Electronic Arts told the BBC it is the first time the series, formerly known as Fifa, has featured a dead commentator. Motson died in February 2023, aged 77.

A son’s view

Fred Motson told the BBC it “means an awful lot” to hear his father in the game again. He said his father felt the loss when he left the series and that it had seemed “a bit of an end of an era”.

He said he believed his father would “absolutely” have wanted to take part, although he doubted Motson would have grasped the technology. Fred recalled that his father kept a typewriter on his desk to the end.

In a press statement reported by Gamereactor, Fred called the move a “touching tribute”.

How it was made

Motson was the voice of the series from Fifa 96 to Fifa 2005, with a short cameo in Fifa 19. EA has no recordings of him talking about today’s players, such as Bradley Barcola and Chloe Kelly.

Mat Prior, EA’s senior game design director for the series, told the BBC that AI was the only way to do it. The new lines combine old studio recordings with AI-generated speech. Games.gg reported that the tools were trained on almost 10 years of in-game recording sessions.

The commentary is optional. DualShockers reported it arrives in Title Update v1.3.0, alongside the existing commentary teams.

EA paid Motson’s family for the rights to his likeness and voice but would not give the figure. Prior said the company would not have gone ahead unless the family was “fully on board”, Inven Global noted.

The consent question

Peter Caulfield, founder of the Save Our Voices Now campaign against AI voice cloning, voiced unease. He told the BBC he had no problem where someone signed a deal covering use of their likeness after death.

But he said Motson never agreed to this, and that being a relative should not automatically carry that right.

The law gives little clear guidance. A recent academic paper published on ResearchGate argues that no UK statute protects the voice in isolation. Copyright, performers’ rights and passing off protect recordings, performances or commercial goodwill instead. The same paper says the deceased are not data subjects under UK GDPR.

In practice, then, a company’s route is a licence from the family or estate, which is what EA says it did. Some fans have been less convinced. Gamereactor reported that posts on the EA Sports FC subreddit called the move gross and shameful, while others welcomed it.

Jobs and the next commentator

One common objection to AI in games is that it replaces people. Prior said it was “not there to replace commentators” and that EA has no plans to replace anyone with AI.

Guy Mowbray, the BBC’s lead football commentator, who has voiced the game since 2023, called it a “nice, sort of non-scary use of AI”. He said the game trades in nostalgia and he heard Motson’s voice as the one he grew up with.

Derek Rae, a long-serving EA FC commentator, said AI could handle routine jobs such as common surnames. Personality, such as a chuckle mid-sentence, still needs a human voice, he said, and recording takes many days a year.

Asked whether he would allow his own voice to be recreated after his death, Rae said he would need to “think about” it. He added that he hoped to be many years from having to decide.

Sources: Gamereactor, Inven Global, DualShockers, Games.gg, ResearchGate, BBC News