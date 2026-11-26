Tidal says 43% of recent uploads were made entirely by AI. Here is what the ban changes for listeners and artists, and how to spot machine-made music on Spotify, Apple Music and other services.

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Streaming service Tidal will delete more than 27m fully AI-generated tracks from 9 December, after finding 43% of recent uploads were made entirely by AI.

The figures come from Tidal itself, as the Guardian reported. The 27m tracks make up 6.3% of its catalogue. On 6 November alone, 60% of the songs uploaded were wholly AI.

Few people were listening

Tidal says 96% of the tagged tracks received no streams in the past three months. So listeners are unlikely to notice a gap in their libraries. The harm, Tidal argues, is to everyone else: real artists get buried, and fans are confused.

The company also said it had already removed 65,000 tracks flagged as suspected impersonations of real artists. It said AI music “diverts streams and royalties away from the artists”.

Tracks that use AI as a tool will stay. According to Hot Press, tracks are rejected only if their metadata shows they were generated solely with AI tools. Distributors are also barred from delivering such tracks.

Tidal has acknowledged the limits of detection technology. Kazi Magazine, citing Ars Technica, reported that it will act only on wholly AI-generated recordings to avoid false positives. It will take no action on AI-generated compositions.

Why it matters for artists’ pay

Most streaming services pay artists from a shared pot of subscription money, divided by share of plays. Fake or bot-driven streams of cheap AI tracks can therefore take money that would otherwise reach human musicians.

Deezer’s figures show how that plays out. It said fully AI-generated tracks made up between 1% and 3% of all streams on its service, yet Music Business Worldwide reported that up to 85% of those streams were fraudulent in 2025. Deezer says it excludes manipulated streams from royalty payments.

Tidal’s ban is the strictest among the big services, the Guardian said. Bandcamp banned music made wholly or substantially by AI in January. Spotify and Apple Music label AI tracks but still allow fully generated songs.

Spotify said in October that it had removed about 50m “slop” tracks from its recommendations and deleted 75m “spammy” tracks, according to the Guardian.

How to spot AI music elsewhere

There is no reliable way to tell by ear. Labels are the best clue, and they are patchy.

Spotify: since April, song credits on mobile can show AI Credits. These appear only if an artist shares the information through a label or distributor, according to Music Business Worldwide. No label does not prove a song is human-made.

since April, song credits on mobile can show AI Credits. These appear only if an artist shares the information through a label or distributor, according to Music Business Worldwide. No label does not prove a song is human-made. Spotify artist pages: an “AI Persona” badge, introduced from mid-September, marks profiles Spotify says may not represent a real person. Those artists are kept out of editorial and algorithmic recommendations unless you follow them.

an “AI Persona” badge, introduced from mid-September, marks profiles Spotify says may not represent a real person. Those artists are kept out of editorial and algorithmic recommendations unless you follow them. Apple Music: it labels AI tracks, the Guardian said. One industry guide says listener-facing labels have been promised but are not yet live, so check Apple’s own notes.

it labels AI tracks, the Guardian said. One industry guide says listener-facing labels have been promised but are not yet live, so check Apple’s own notes. Deezer: it tags fully AI-generated albums using its own detection system. It said it had flagged more than 13.4m such tracks in 2025, Billboard reported.

Other warning signs are an artist with no gigs, interviews or social media, and a flood of releases in a short space of time. These are reasons to look closer, not proof.

On Spotify and Apple Music, a new track by a favourite act that sounds off may be an impersonation. Report it through the app.

Tidal’s ban takes effect on 9 December.

Sources: The Guardian, Hot Press, Kazi Magazine, Music Business Worldwide, Music Business Worldwide, Billboard