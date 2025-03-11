By Saloni Mathur

THRILLING images of a predatory African Leopard being chased away by its prey have been captured.

Images show a lone Chacma baboon being stalked from the bushes by an African leopard. Thinking it has picked the perfect moment it eventually pounces, trying to claim its prey.

To the leopard’s surprise, the baboon immediately delivers a counter-attack. Pictures show the baboon with its powerful teeth bared retaliating and giving chase to the leopard.

Chacma baboons are one of the most widespread baboon species in Africa, known for their intelligence, social behaviour, and adaptability.

The baboon immediately delivers a counter-attack.

Although they generally mind their own business, these baboons can show aggression when defending their group or food sources and may display their strength by making loud vocalisations, baring teeth, or charging.

These action-packed images were captured by Greg du Toit (47) a professional wildlife photographer in Botswana, South Africa.

“We were on predator safari when we spotted this leopard stalking the baboon,” he said.

“Leopards prey on baboons so this was not unusual behaviour. But to both our and the leopard’s surprise, instead of running away, the baboon attacked fearlessly.

Chasing the leopard away.

“Baboons have very long canine teeth and suddenly the leopard found itself on the back foot as the baboon attacked. The tables were turned as the prey chased the predator.

“The baboon won the fight, after a skirmish, during which the baboon attacked the leopard fearlessly, the leopard turned to flee and the baboon chased it for a long way.”

