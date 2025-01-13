By Saloni Mathur

HEART-WARMING images of a mother and baby elephant duo sharing some elephant kisses have been captured.

Images show the mum and calf laughing while locking their trunks together and looking like they exchanging some sweet kisses at Chester Zoo, UK.

Other pictures reveal the inseparable pair enjoying some food and having a little hug.

Asian elephants are the largest land mammals and are extremely sociable, forming groups of six to seven related females in the wild, led by the oldest female, the matriarch.

More than two-thirds of an elephant’s day may be spent feeding on grass, but they also eat large amounts of tree bark, roots, leaves, and small stems.

Their favourite foods include cultivated crops such as bananas, rice, and sugarcane.

These adorable images were snapped by Mark Blakemore (54) a technician as well as a wildlife photographer from Essex.

“With the elephants, it’s amazing to see them reaching up and grabbing food with their trunks from the high-up nets with the greatest of ease,” he said.

“Seeing the interaction between the mother and the baby was a really adorable sight.

“I travel around the UK in my spare time visiting and supporting the UK’s Zoos and Animal Parks.

“They all do some amazing conservation work. Being able to photograph these amazing species is an incredible feeling.”

