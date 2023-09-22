From the Greeks and the Chinese to the modern world, scented wax melts in various forms have been in use for thousands of years. Even though we no longer need candles for regular illumination, the use of scented wax for stimulating and rejuvenating is more popular today than at any point previously. We will be discussing some of the most scintillating wax melt scents that are available right now, as well as their effects on our senses.

Lavender

Lavender is one of the most common scents that you will find in wax melt box sets, although it may not always be the dominating note. It’s used so often and is found in most multi-scented wax melt gift box sets because of lavender’s unique ability to induce a sense of relaxation. Lavender is the universally accepted candle and wax melt scent for stress relief, peaceful sleep, and even some degree of hypertension control.

If you are ever confused about which scent to choose for someone’s wax melt gift set, find one with lavender as the primary note. Stores like West Byre Apothecary offer many options so see what other scents work best with lavender. For example, notes of clary sage and coconut work beautifully with lavender to make the scent more potent.

Rose

Roses are most associated with love and intimacy, so it should not really come as a surprise the scent of roses in candles and wax melts help us set the mood for a romantic evening. However, what might be surprising for a lot of people is the fact that it can also have effects very similar to that of lavender.

A wax melt gift set with primary notes of rose can be an ideal gift for not just your significant other, but for just about anyone who can benefit from stress release, better sleep quality, and mood improvement. As far as love is concerned though, there is actual proof to suggest that the scent of rose oil can lead to increased virility and romantic inclinations.

Citrus

If you know someone (including yourself) who can use a mood and energy lift in the evening after a hard day’s work, consider getting them a wax melt gift box with dominant notes of citrus. The effects of the citrus scent on our senses are similar to that of an energizer drink but without the harmful effects of caffeine.

The freshness of citrus notes can rejuvenate your energy levels, relieve anxiety, raise your happiness, and it can even boost your cognitive abilities through sensory rejuvenation. Just like rose and lavender-scented wax melts help us relax and sleep better, we perk up when there’s a citrus-scented wax melt active somewhere in the room.

There are plenty of other primary scents that you can try out, such as peppermint and cinnamon, for example. Other than that, there are also virtually limitless combinations that you can try mixing and experimenting with. Nevertheless, these three scents are always safe bets when you are trying to choose wax melt box sets as a gift.