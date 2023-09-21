By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

HILARIOUS images show a naughty sub-adult polar bear sticking his tongue out and striking a funny pose.

Images show the cute polar bear cub pulling off some crazy and fun antics while it roamed around with its mum.

Beneath all that thick fur, polar bears have jet black skin. The polar bear’s fur is also translucent, and only appears white because it reflects visible light.

They are born with pink tongues that gradually turn dark as they age.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Baishakhi Mazumdar (44) using a Nikon D850 and a Nikorr Lens 300MM F 2.8 in Svalbard.

“This sub-adult polar bear emerged from a pack of ice near a glacier in Svalbard,” said Baishakhi.

“The polar bear was walking along with his mother on an island, where they feasted on a walrus carcass.

“Amidst the feast, the playful cub’s antics fill the air with a sense of wonder.

“The moment felt like a dream fulfilled for a first-time polar bear observer. a surreal moment, etched in my lens and heart.”

