By Shannine O’Neill

THIS HOME was left abandoned after the owners were convicted for the neglect of over one hundred dogs in their care with some tragically dying at the home.

One striking image shows the roof collapsing onto the master bedroom, leaving a contrast between the once beautiful home and the disarray that it has been left in.

Other images show the children’s bedrooms still intact as if they were going to come back at any minute and play with their multitude of dolls and toys left behind.

Ben James (32) who works in the medical field from Cambridge, UK explored this home in Huntingdon, New York, USA that has a sinister background of extreme animal neglect.

The home was condemned and has been abandoned since 2010, after the couple who owned the home were arrested for animal abuse.

Over 115 young dogs and puppies were allegedly neglected in the home, with many being found dead.

The home was owned by a well-respected dermatologist and his wife who lived there with their two children, who they later supposedly lost custody of after they were convicted for their crimes.

In 2010, the fire department were called to the home when an alarm had been triggered by the copious amounts of ammonia from the dog urine in the home.

The home was left in such a worrying state that the rescuers had to wear hazmat suits and respirators when entering the home due to the overwhelming smells.

Alongside the unfortunate fate of the dogs found, a neglected pony with hooves completely overgrown which would have been incredibly painful, was taken from the home.

Ben explored the home and found it to be incredibly eerie as it looked as if the home had been left as if no one had touched the home since the day the parents were arrested.

“It was literally like a complete time capsule even though it was boarded from the outside,” he said.

“It belonged to a dermatologist and his wife and they got convicted of animal cruelty.

“I believe the officers were called to the house and there were countless dead animals.

“They went to prison and lost custody of the kids.

“The house has sat abandoned and it is in the middle of nowhere so it is very creepy, it’s literally like a horror film.”

Ben found the children’s bedrooms to be the creepiest part of the home, as they were filled with toys and dolls that once would have brought so much joy to a home filled with such misery and neglect for their animals.

““The house was freezing, it was less than ten degrees, but it was quite an amazing house,” he said.

“The weirdest thing was the kid’s bedrooms, the fact that they were still fully set up with hundreds of toys.

“It would have been a beautiful house at one point probably worth millions of dollars.

“It’s just crazy how such a well respected person in that profession, their life just went bad.

“Having a house that was once a family home just completely frozen in time and thinking of the absolute horrors of all the animals that died there, you do wonder how did that happen?”

