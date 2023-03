By Freya Coombes

THESE ADORABLE images show the bond between a mother and child as a baby macaque cuddles into its mother after a busy day of exploring.

One image shows the baby macaque hugging its mother close in a loving embrace.

The Toque Macaque grows to be 21 inches long with the addition of a 24 inch tail and weighs around two pounds.

These images were captured by photographer Dimuthu Ekanayaka (38) at Kumana Nation Park in Sri Lanka, using a Nikon D6 camera.

ā€œHere there is a very small monkey with his parents and he learns all the things by going behind the footsteps of his mother,ā€ said Dimuthu.

ā€œSometimes when he feels fearful of the camera, he hugs his mother very strongly and after felt more comfortable.

ā€œHe started to play and learn things with his motherā€™s guidelines.

ā€œI love the bond of the child and mother.ā€

ENDS