If you’re planning on taking multiple flights with luggage, it’s important to remember that airlines have strict weight and size limits for suitcases and bags. Most airlines have different rules for carry-on luggage and checked luggage, so check the airline’s guidelines before you pack to avoid extra fees or even losing your luggage! Follow these tips to take more luggage on your next vacation by packing light to stay within the baggage weight limits of the airlines you’ll be flying with.

1) Use compression

Compression bags work by squeezing everything in your suitcase, taking up less space. However, packing light is only half of a good packing strategy—you should also ensure you have quality bags. Quality luggage will hold up better and last longer than lower-end luggage, saving you money in the long run.

2) Be organized

Always store your luggage properly at home, so you know exactly where to find everything when it’s time to pack. Try to do a trial run of packing a week before you leave. This will give you time to organize everything and double-check that nothing is missing from your luggage storage in Barcelona—making it as easy as possible for you when it comes time for departure.

3) Use a duffel bag

If you’re staying in one place for a few days, use a duffel bag instead of rolling luggage. Duffels are more compact and don’t have to be checked in. Use packing cubes: These little compartments help you stay organized while travelling. Limit yourself to one carry-on: Carry-ons are ideal if you don’t want to wait at baggage claim or pay extra fees for checking bags.

4) Pack like a minimalist

This doesn’t mean you need to wear two pairs of pants at a time or stash your camera in a small bag and wear it around your neck. You should only bring necessities when travelling, especially if you’re going away for more than a few days. You will travel more efficiently by packing light, but you’ll have fewer things to track/lose/spill coffee on.

5) Get rid of your stuff

Before you go to your dream destination, it’s time to shed those extra pounds (or kilos) of baggage. Give away or sell clothes and items you won’t be taking with you. A big move like that can be an excellent opportunity for a closet clean-out if you’re moving abroad. Get rid of what doesn’t fit, what doesn’t make you feel good, and any stained or worn-out clothing.

Conclusion

One last thing to remember when packing is that you’ll likely be doing many walking while you’re away. We recommend using luggage storage Barcelona so that you won’t be burdened or weighed down by your luggage, allowing you to have a pleasant time walking around town without pain. And, if you’re going to invest in a high-quality bag, why not maximize its potential? Compression bags are a great way to do just that.