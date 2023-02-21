EXCLUSIVE

By Molly Pennington

A SPECTACULAR series of images shows an airborne squabble between a redstart and a pied flycatcher.

One of the photographs shows the birds twisting around each other in the air as if they are taking part in a synchronised dance. Another photograph shows the redstart diving towards the ground with its wings spread wide.

Redstarts are on the conservation Amber List because their numbers are in decline. Pied flycatchers, on the other hand, have a very large population size.

These images were captured by amateur photographer and crime scene investigator Martin Goff (47) at Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, using a OM System OM1 and 40-150mm Pro lens with 1.4x teleconverter.

“I was photographing from a hide in woodland in Scotland watching the interactions between the redstarts and Pied flycatchers,” Martin said.

“They were competing over food which ended up with a few airborne squabbles.

“When you photograph fast-moving action like this it is not a view that people normally see.

“I love watching animal behaviour and interactions and trying to capture those moments.”