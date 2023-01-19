EXCLUSIVE

By Freya Coombes

FOR UNDER £2K a week you can stay in the dreamiest UK treehouse you are likely to holiday in.

Costing £1,859 for seven nights, stay in Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, the property boasts luxury and romance in this design-led adult treetop haven.

This one-bedroom treehouse offers a unique location, allowing for an unforgettable romantic escape, with a view over Llynfi river.

“Escaping to Trewalter Treehouse means surrounding yourselves with opulence of just about every description,” reads the listing.

“First, there’s the idyllic Brecon Beacons location. Gently elevated over the Llynfi river and nestled amongst peaceful ancient woodland, you can cast your gaze over lush hills and dales that seem to stretch out forever.

“You may even spot the owner’s pet pheasants wandering across the surrounding lawns every now and again.”

Spend the night in an intricately hand-carved double bed, snuggle up in the sofa with a bottle of bubbly or enjoy the wood-fired hot tub for two.

To view the stay, visit www.hostunusual.com

