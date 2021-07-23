By Courtney McHugh

THIS STUNNING villa featured on two seasons of Love Island and it could now be yours for just £3.1M.

The unique villa in Mallorca,Spain comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, eight reception rooms, a kitchen, two garages, swimming pool, garden, terrace and balcony.

The property featured in the first two seasons of the hit reality TV show in 2015 and 2016. Nathan and Cara, winners of the second season, even re-visited the villa for their proposal the following year.

The beautiful villa is modern and features lots of tall glass windows which would’ve been perfect for the islanders to spy on their fellow islanders.

The property has seen all of Love Island’s biggest moments, from Jon Clark proposing to Hannah Elizabeth in the first season, to the first same-sex recoupling to feature in Love Island in the second season.

The stylish property, which comes with a sensational beach-style pool, is a Spanish paradise that could definitely turn a few people’s heads.

The property also has gorgeous sea views and covers over 4,612 sq ft and is currently on the market for £3.1 million.

“This prestigious natural stone villa is visible from afar in the landscape close to Ses Salines. Beach life vibes are guaranteed at this uniquely stylish property with a sensational pool,” the listing states.

“Captivating sea views as far as the island of Carbrera and rooms bathed in light are just a couple of the outstanding design features of this unparalleled architectural jewel.

“The house, a wonderful example of minimalist design, boasts a large underground garage and a boiler room / utility room in the basement.”

The unique Spanish villa is currently on the market with Engel and Voelkers for €3,650,000 (£3,132,404) For more information, please visit https://www.engelvoelkers.com/ en-es/property/unique-finca- with-sea-views-and- breathtaking-pool-2733967. 1320394_exp/