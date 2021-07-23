By Amy Walters

THIS STUNNING property is situated within an exquisite Edwardian mansion which was once the production house and film set for the iconic British television series Thunderbirds – and it could be yours for £700,000.

This historic property, located in Maidenhead, UK, was once home to Gerry Anderson – a television and film producer who created the iconic British television series, Thunderbirds. Anderson created the 1960s puppet series with his wife and filmed the first season of the programme in the mansion where the apartment is located.

In 1957, Gerry Anderson and Arthur Provis founded the company AP Films which was the production company for not only Thunderbirds, but also for iconic British television shows The Adventures of Twizzle and Captain Scarlet. Islet Park House was the home of this production company and of Gerry Anderson’s family for over 40 years.

The stunning apartment comprises two bedrooms, one bathroom, two reception rooms, study room and a bespoke kitchen which opens up into the spacious dining room.

The 1,327 sq. ft. property spans across one floor and features an outdoor area with a covered patio and its very own private garage – which is perfect for those who are looking to recreate the Thunderbirds magic right from their own home.

The standout feature, however, are the grounds in which the apartment is situated. Islet Park House was built in the early 1900s and comprises many original features from the Edwardian era, such as high ceilings and brickwork. At the front of the property are the beautifully maintained communal gardens, which offer riverside mooring upon the notable River Thames.

This magnificent property – which is within a stone’s throw of Maidenhead town centre and offers close links to London Paddington train station – is on the market with Purplebricks for £700,000.

“This beautifully refurbished apartment is set within a stunning converted mansion and stands in delightful riverside gardens,” the listing reads.

“A private entrance with oak panelling – a prevailing feature throughout – provides access to both reception rooms and of particular note, is the spacious bay fronted dining room which provides excellent space for entertaining.

“Islet Park House is set within attractive riverside gardens that run adjacent to the tow path and there are some delightful walks along this particular stretch with views of Cliveden and the Berkshire / Buckinghamshire borders.

“Along with the communal grounds, the property offers parking for two cars and a garage along with plenty of visitor parking.”

This luxurious property is on the market with Purplebricks for £700,000. For more information, please visit: https://www.purplebricks.co. uk/property-for-sale/2- bedroom-character-property- maidenhead-1218305