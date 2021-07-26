Golf is a game that has been played for centuries around the world, gaining considerable popularity in the twentieth century. It gradually progressed from Scottish seaside links to it being played on moorland, parkland, and downs courses. Golf has managed to stand the test of time, from people playing it for fun to competing in international competitions.

Although golfing isn’t for everyone, if you’re reading this article, the chances are that you’re already golfing and enjoying it too. With this in mind, here are 6 important things you need to know as a beginner golfer.

Choose Your Balls Wisely

This is one of two vital pieces of equipment to play golf; the other is the club. When picking the type of golf ball, as a beginner, try not to opt for anything over $25. With this in mind, you also need to consider what type of swing you have and what type of ball your game would benefit from. For instance, if you have a high swing speed, you might want a ball with high compression.

Alternatively, if you want a higher launch, then you might want a ball that helps you gain a higher trajectory. It’s these differences that you need to consider when it comes to buying golf balls. It’s worth visiting a golf shop or speaking to someone that regularly plays golf to get advice. The last thing you want is to purchase something that adversely affects your game.

Practice!

Many golfing experts, like Johnny Miller, suggest that the first thing you need to do is to get a feel for the swing of the club and hitting the ball. At this point, there’s no need to worry about focusing on your technique, as you’re just trying to get to grips with the fundamentals of the game. This doesn’t mean that you don’t get tuition or help with your game yet – that’ll come later. For now, focus on the speed of your swing whilst maintaining your balance for three seconds.

Once you begin to feel comfortable with what you’re doing, then consider getting some lessons. This will be the point upon which you’ll start fine-tuning your game.

Which Club?

Don’t start with plenty of clubs because it’ll only confuse your game. Instead, aim to start with 6 clubs: one to hit off the tee on pars 4 and 5s; 2 to 3 clubs to advance the ball down the fairway at 100-, 150-, and 200-yard increments; a sand wedge to use around the green and out of the greenside bunkers, and a putter.

However, as the limited set is hard to come by, you could consider purchasing a decent second-hand set and only using the clubs you need to get around the course. Cutting out the clubs you don’t need at this stage stops the indecisiveness that comes with too many clubs to choose from. It also gives the opportunity to get to know the ones you have as you use them. When you get familiar with handling them, you could then introduce one or two new clubs into the mix, just to get a feel of them. Doing this at the beginning, when you should be focusing on your technique, will only confuse you.

What Other Equipment Do I Need?

If you’re investing in more than one golf club, it makes sense to invest in a golf bag. As a beginner, you’ll want one that’s of a decent quality until you get more experience. It makes no sense to have a brand-new spanking bag if your golf clubs are second-hand.

Having a specific towel to clean your clubs is also a good idea. It’s also good practice to regularly clean your golfing equipment when you get home after a game. If you take care of your equipment, they will perform better for you, and when you get to the stage of buying new golfing equipment, you’ll know how to properly take care of them.

Tees are also a good idea to buy, as this pandemic has put an end to piles of tees being handed out to you at most golf courses. Did you know that plastic tees tend to be more durable than wood, although they can bend and lose their shape? However, as tees come in packs, one pack should last you for ages.

A divot tool is another good item to have as it can repair any pitch marks you make on the course, particularly on a green.

When’s The Right Time To Get On A Golf Course?

You may want to get on a golf course as soon as you’ve got all the equipment; however, don’t. Only consider getting onto a golf course when you’re able to get a 7-iron airborne regularly. Why? Well, using this club will provide you with a good trajectory and distance so that you can keep your game moving at a decent pace. This is not only good for you but other players behind you as well.

Aim to hit the golf course with a more experienced partner. Not only can they help you with your game, but they can also demonstrate the dos and don’ts when you’re on a green, which brings us nicely to our last point.

General Golfing Etiquette

Although there are many rules in the game of golf, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone that knows all of them. However, there are some that you should know as a beginner. The first one is perhaps obvious and is a rule with most activities, and that is to take care of them properly to be respectful of your surroundings and fellow golfers. Another would be to not take long at each hole – other golfers will not appreciate your slowness affecting their game.

In respect of other golfers, don’t distract them by being close or noisy, especially when they’re about to swing. Also, don’t walk between the line of another golfer’s ball and hole, as this is a huge faux pas. Finally, clean up after yourself. If your swing has left a pitch mark, use your divot to repair it.

Golf truly is a wonderful game, with so many benefits, including for your physical and mental wellbeing. With the points raised in this article, you’ll be able to get off to a good start as a golfer. Undoubtedly, there are tips you’ll get along the way, but watch other golfers observe their technique as well. Remember that regular practice, a few times a week, is important, whether it’s on a course or home golf simulator, to maintain your scores. Follow this and, in time, we do not doubt that you’ll improve as a golfer and become a force to be reckoned with amongst your friends.