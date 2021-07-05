Trying to find a birthday present for the kid who seemingly has everything can be quite a challenge. But gift buying isn’t atomic physics.

All you need is a little inspiration and access to a suitable selection of potential gifts. Consider these ideas.

Experience Over Consumption

Children love candy. And to a child, there’s almost nothing more exciting than getting a big bag of candy. (It’s a bit part of why kids love Halloween.)

But the joy of getting a bag of candy ends the moment the candy has been consumed. Then the kid moves on to something else and the taste is quickly forgotten.

What about a gift that kids will continue to cherish for months and years to come? Try giving gifts that are heavy on experience and lighter on consumption.

A child might enjoy a candy bar for a few moments, but it’s not something they’re going to remember next week. A trip to a candy factory? That’s more like something a boy or girl will remember and talk about for a long time.

Repeat Use Over Disposable

This goes hand in hand with the previous item. If you want to give a memorable gift, focus on something that will have repeat value (rather than an item that gets disposed after one use).

A sheet of stickers would be an example of a disposable gift. A kit that shows you how to make your own stickers . . . not, that has repeat value!

Shop Unique Stores

Sometimes you can find the perfect gift at Amazon or Walmart. But if you’re shopping at the same stores as everyone else, then the odds are higher that you’ll give the child something he or she already has.

Try shopping at unique stores instead. An example is Vidler’s 5 &10 in Aurora, New York. They’ve been in business since 1930 and have thousands of one-of-a-kind toys you won’t find in the big box stores.

Give a Gift With a Story

As children get older, they come to appreciate the value in items and gifts that have a history attached to them. If you think the child is old enough to grasp it, give a gift that has a story that goes with it.

For example, there might be a fun toy or piece of jewelry you enjoyed when you were younger. Passing it along will make the child feel special.

Try a Subscription Box

Want to give a gift that keeps on giving? You can find a monthly subscription box for almost anything. Whether it’s art projects, science experiments, or collectibles, monthly subscriptions continue to send the child a new gift, month after month.

Pitch In With Someone Else

Is there a big gift you want to give the child, but it’s a little out of your budget? Think about teaming up with a couple of other people to make that bigger gift a reality.

Let’s say you were each going to spend $40; pooling the resources of three people will enable you to give a $120 gift.

Most children would rather have one nice gift instead of three average ones anyhow! (By the way, this is a great approach if there’s a subscription box you’re interested in getting but can’t justify purchasing it on your own.)

Give Something the Parent Will Love

If you’ve had children, then you know how much “junk” kids receive at birthday parties. Half of the toys are cheap knick-knacks that will end up in the trash before the weekend is over.

Then there are messy toys, like glittery art projects and tubs of slime. Don’t forget about noisy toys and musical instruments.

Put yourself in the parents’ shoes and ask yourself if you’d like to have this item in your house. If the answer is no, look for another toy. Because, while you want the child to enjoy the toy, you also want to ensure mom and dad are happy.

Never Give a Bad Gift Again

There’s nothing worse than giving a bad gift to a child. As the giver, you simply want to know that the child will be pleased with the item.

Even if they give a polite smile and a “thank you,” you can tell the difference between genuine joy and good manners. We hope the suggestions in this article spark an idea you can use the next time a special kid’s big day arrives. Good luck!