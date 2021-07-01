By Martin Ruffell

STEP INSIDE the spectacular former home of The Stepford Wives director Bryan Forbes, whose mansion has been left unoccupied since his wife moved out of the property in 2016, following his death three years earlier.

One photo from inside the sprawling home showed the view looking down from the top of a huge spiralling staircase.

Another image showed a huge living room, complete with a fireplace which has been left gutted since the home’s occupants moved out.

Urban explorer and welder William Jones (31) from West Sussex, UK, discovered the house after it was mentioned to him by his fellow urban exploring friends. William was understandably eager to venture inside the grand property.

The Seven Pines mansion is situated in Virginia Water, Surrey, UK, and belonged to the late British film director Bryan Forbes and his wife Nanette Newman, who bought their home in 1955 for £7,000.

“The famous staircase drew me to the house,” said William.

“It was amazing to look down from the top.

“The cinema room in the basement was fantastic and there was so much space inside the place.

“The bright yellow toilet was also amazing. It was like it was from another era completely.

“The house must have had at least six bedrooms. It was a huge place.”

Bryan Forbes was a titan of the British film industry and received several awards, including a BAFTA for his 1960 screenplay The Angry Silence. Perhaps his most famous work was as director of the 1975 satirical horror film, The Stepford Wives.

In 2004, Forbes was awarded a CBE for his services to the arts. After his death in 2013, his wife Nanette lived in the house until 2016, at which point the house’s upkeep became too much for her to handle.

A redevelopment company bought the house and the land it sits on for an undisclosed amount and plan to replace the mansion with new properties.