By Martin Ruffell

STEP INSIDE the abandoned home of a war veteran, filled to the brim with amazing memorabilia, including microscopes, an imperial service medal and even a letter from the Queen.

One photo showed books lining the walls of the cottage and a gun perched on an old chair.

A second photo, taken from the top of the stairs in the quaint cottage, pictured several paintings lining the walls, including a replica of the Mona Lisa.

A picture of the kitchen showed dozens of appliances, pots and pans, and boxes left stacked upon one another.

The photos of the incredible time capsule were captured by urban explorer Elisa Smith (33) from Crawley, West Sussex, UK, who took them using her Samsung S20 and Canon Powershot cameras during her visit to the thatched cottage in Wiltshire.

“When I entered the house, I was filled with adrenaline as us explorers often are,” said Elisa.

“I could see right away it was a time capsule full of history.

“Right from the start, I could see he was an intelligent man as there were books everywhere I looked.

“Microscopes, slides, magnifying glasses, and so many telecommunication devices – including radios and phones – could be seen.

“To my amazement, I found he had received the Imperial Service Medal in 1970.

“There was also a first aid training letter from the British Red Cross and her majesty the Queen dated 1961.

“I think the saddest part for me though was a letter expressing their condolences for the loss of his wife, but he had kept all of her belongings in the drawer, bedside and bathroom.

“It seemed like a mark of true love.”

Adults between the ages of 55 to 94 are up to three times more likely to suffer from hoarding disorder than those between the ages of 34 to 44. The items most commonly hoarded include books, newspapers, photographs and clothing. However in extreme cases, hoarders have been known to hoard rubbish and even human waste.