By Courtney McHugh

THIS EPIC castle has been renovated into the perfect party pad and could be yours for just over £2M.

The Gart in Callander, Scotland, UK, consists of 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, office, gym, morning room, billiard room, library, drawing room, cinema and garage.

The baronial property was built in 1935 and was renovated by current owners Nikki and Stuart McAlpine Miller in 2016. Stuart McAlpine Miller was the artist in residence at The Savoy Hotel in London.

The owners have put their own unique stamp on the interior and have incorporated Stuart’s art in various rooms of the property.

The mansion, which sleeps up to 26 people, is available to exclusively hire out as luxury accommodation for special occasions or corporate events.

The lawn has private access to the River Teith and 12-acres of gardens surround the house.

The super-sleek house has kept its period features – including panelling and high ceilings – and has blended this with contemporary elements such as a 50-feet long drawing room, a gin and whiskey bar and a home cinema.

The avant-garde property is currently on the market with Savills for £2.1 million.

“The Gart is a handsome stone-built Scots baronial country house which dates from 1835. An original, smaller house was designed on the site by William Burn. It was substantially rebuilt and enlarged after a fire in 1901,” the listing states.

“The house can sleep up to twenty-six. It is ideal for entertaining with a one-hundred-foot long reception room with its roaring fire for winter evenings.

“The Gart is a remarkable property in a truly spectacular location. The McAlpine Millers have created a home for themselves, and an incredible space for guests, that feels both personal and very unique.”

The Gart is currently on the market with Savills for £2,100,000. For more information, please see https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbedrseds170248