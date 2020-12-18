It’s the stuff of Hollywood romance and the thing of legend and myth; marriage has been with us for millennia, and it’s one of life’s greatest events. But behind the confetti and the smiles and tears, there are a number of important legal frameworks that you’ll be agreeing to as part of the marriage. They will be worth understanding before you head up to the alter to be sworn into life union with your spouse. This article will take a look at how marriage works in the eyes of the law.

Prenups

The prenuptial agreement – or the ‘prenup‘ – has risen in popularity in recent years, as the divorce rate has climbed. As our cultures become more accepting of the fact that some marriages break down, leaving both parties unhappy and in need of a clean break, the concept of a prenuptial agreement has become far more acceptable. A prenup is essentially a contract that you sign that will pre-determine how your marriage will break up in the event of a divorce. Specifically, it’ll detail how you will distribute your cash and assets when you get divorced. These agreements are designed so that both parties in a divorce can leave the marriage with the wealth and assets with which they entered.

Legal Union

When you get married, you might simply think that you say a few words in the eyes of your friends and families about the closeness of your union and your commitment to one another. But in truth, you’re also signing a contract that changes your legal definition and category. When you’re married, you’re subject to different tax arrangements and different insurance policies. You’re also entitled to family policies when it comes to loans and mortgages. Therefore, it’s important to understand the benefits and pitfalls of this new legal existence when you get married.

Dower

This is an antiquated term that essentially draws attention to legal wrangling around a property that a husband and wife may live within. A dower affidavit is a legal document that you sign when you sell a property, and it involves detailing how long you have lived in the property as a couple. There are several reasons why this is an important but often overlooked area of the law, and so it’s worth talking about this with your legal representative so that you stay on the right side of this aspect of law. If you fail to make the most of your dower affidavit, you may be liable to lose a large amount of cash in the event of a home’s sale.

Divorce

Of course, it’s difficult to talk about marriage in the legal sense without talking about divorce. Naturally, no one enters a marriage with the anticipation or expectation that they will find themselves getting a divorce. This is the main reason why prenups are still irregular. This leaves the process of divorce a messy one that requires some legal oversight. You must engage with legal services in the event of a divorce to help split your property and assets if you failed to sign a prenup.

Marriage isn’t just white gowns and church bells; it’s also the legal obligations that we have uncovered in the article above, so educate yourself fully on these important areas before you get married.