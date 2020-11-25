By Ria Newman

MEET THE nudist mum who found work as a sex coach after losing her job to Covid – and she loves being naked so much she even goes HIKING in the buff.

Naturist Molly Spock (32) from Los Angeles, USA, grew up hating the feel of clothes on her skin and preferred to be naked when at home.

She started to embrace public nudism in 2009 when she visited a nudist resort in Palm Springs, California, spending her days playing tennis and eating meals naked. Molly felt ‘sexy’ and ‘empowered.’

The self-confessed ‘exhibitionist’ enjoyed being looked at and the freedom she felt without clothes – feeling more connected to herself and the environment around her while nude.

Now, she often frequents nude beaches in Southern California and often hikes in the buff. She even had a naked photo shoot next to a motorway by Joshua Tree National Park – her most public nude appearance so far.

She told her partner, Louis (34), early on in their relationship that she preferred to be naked, and he has now started to join her by getting nude himself at beaches, hot springs, and whilst out for nature walks.

However, Molly’s three-year-old daughter Joey has proven to be her opposite so far enjoying getting dressed up and playing with make-up.

Although she has never received negative attention beyond stares when she is publicly naked, Molly is so confident she even opens the front door naked, including a pizza delivery man who dropped the bag full of condiments.

Molly, who also works as a yoga instructor, started sex coaching this year after losing her waitressing job due to Covid. She offers clients the freedom to express their erotic desires by practicing touch and role play with them.

She ‘loves sex’ and ‘loves talking about sex’, and aims to help others find their ‘sexual power’ and ‘unleash the healing that intimacy involves.’

Molly also started offering professional cuddling services at the same time, which involves intertwining legs and arms with clients. She believes there are many healing qualities to cuddling such as releasing oxytocin and relieving stress.

Molly now encourages other people to try naturism by sharing pictures of herself on Instagram. She enjoys the attention and believes when other people see her naked, she is giving them permission to do the same.

“I was raised with a lot of personal freedom and always had a really hard time with certain fabrics on my skin like wool or anything scratchy and non-breathable,” Molly said.

“I always remove tags on my shirts and trousers because they irritate my skin and make me feel really uncomfortable. When I’m naked, I like not having to worry about clothing being comfortable.

“One of the first public places I was naked was at a nudist resort in Palm Springs in 2009. I was a little nervous driving there, but once I walked in and saw how relaxed everyone was in their bodies, I immediately felt right at home.

“I couldn’t wait to take my clothes off and had an amazing time. I played tennis naked, swam in the pool, walked into the restaurant and bar with nothing on. It was one of the best feeling I’ve ever had.

“When I’m nude, I am in my element and feel my most authentic. I feel sexy and confident which I think stems from there being nothing to hide behind.

“I look down at my naked body and see every single part of me. It makes me feel so connected to myself and the environment around me. I also like to walk barefoot and feel the earth underneath my feet.”

Molly doesn’t mind people seeing her naked and believes they take it as permission to get naked themselves.

“I don’t consider any of the attention I receive to be negative. When you practice being your most authentic self, you give the people around you the chance to do the same. It creates an environment of love and acceptance,” she said.

“I love when people look at me when I’m naked in public. I’m somewhat of an exhibitionist and attract a lot of attention.

“I can feel my body ageing. My boobs aren’t as perky as they used to be, my stomach isn’t as tight, and I’m getting more wrinkles on my face each year. However, I find myself becoming more confident with being nude in private and in public the older I get.

“I was insecure as a teenager and young adult but I just don’t care as much as I used to. I feel the most confident I’ve ever been in my skin and I thank ageing for that mental shift.”

Molly’s partner Louis has embraced naturism with her help visiting her favourite hot spring earlier this year.

“Since then, he’s gotten naked with me in all sorts of places like the nude beaches, multiple hot springs, and out in nature. He really enjoys naturism and gets more confident each time he gets naked in public. He says he’s never going looking back,” Molly said.

“My daughter is only three so she doesn’t have much of an opinion on naturism yet. It’s funny because I’m naked all the time in my home but she prefers to wear clothing.

“She doesn’t enjoy being naked as much as I do which is totally fine. She loves to get dressed up and put make-up on whereas I like to wear nothing on my body or face.

“It’s good to show her that doing something outside of the norm and taking that leap into the unknown is amazing.

“Naturism is beautiful and scary, and you get all types of naked people of different ages, body types and backgrounds.

“Everyone is so respectful and non-judgemental – you can’t help but join in on the freedom that surrounds you. I feel the most free I have ever felt.”

After losing her waitressing job due to the pandemic, Molly decided to get creative and started a sex coaching and professional cuddling business.

“After losing my job, I had a lot of free time to sit with myself and ask what I wanted to do with my life. I love sex and I love talking to people about sex, and I also love touch,” she said.

“I believe touch and sex are essential to the human experience – it’s like water and food. I want to help others find their sexual power and unleash the healing that intimacy provides.

“I’m only just starting out but it’s going well. It’s special to watch someone become more in love with themselves with each session.”