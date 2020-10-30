Italy is among countries in the world with unique sites, culture, and food attracting tourists worldwide. Menfi is one of the top destinations for visitors visiting the province of Agrigento. Renting a villa or a hotel is one of the dilemmas that tourists who are coming to this municipality face. Both options have merits and demerits that one must weigh before reaching a choice. Villas are a top choice for most tourists due to various reasons, including affordability. The Menfi region has a variety of villas for rent for people from all walks of life, like those rented by selectsicilyvillas.com. Many people who visit this region attest that one should rent a villa in Menfi instead of staying in the hotels.

One must be careful when visiting different destinations they want to explore. For this reason, it is important to have a checklist of the requirements for the trip to ensure that one does not get stuck in a foreign land. Other than the checklist, one must be aware of the attractions in the region before heading there. Here are some of the top allures that bring visitors from all over the world to Menfi, Sicily.

Sandy beaches

The coast of Menfi is dotted with beautiful sandy beaches that entice both domestic and international tourists. Solette, Casello, and Lido dei Fiori are among the options regarding the beaches they can visit while in this locality. These beaches feature crystal clear water and fine golden sand, among other allures, including marine life. This destination is the ideal choice for beach enthusiasts looking for a quiet and sandy beach to relax the mind.

Sicilian cuisine and wine

When visiting new destinations, a tourist must have a taste of the local food. Menfi is one of the destinations with an assortment of cuisines for everyone going there. Traditional handmade pasta, seafood, fruits, and vegetables grown locally make the menu for most restaurants operating here. This region also boasts of locally produced wine that is famous in other parts of the world. The mild climate and loamy soils in Menfi support the production of raw material for winemaking. Wine tasting and festivals are also available for tourists making this the ideal destination for wine lovers. Private tours to the wineries are among activities added to the to-do list as one visits this municipality.

Cultural attractions

Cultural exploration ought to be on the top of the list for any visiting Menfi. This peaceful village is home to the archaeological site of Selinunte, and it does not end there. One can choose to visit the nearby quarry and the Valley of Temples, a UNESCO world heritage site. A short drive out of Menfi opens up the cultural scope. The northwest side hosts historic towns while the east brings one to the port town and fishing harbour, among other sites that are a beauty to behold.

Transport from one point to the next is easier in Menfi than it is in other places thanks to bike riding. This locality has approximately 90km of cycle routes that allow one to see the country and enjoy the fresh breeze from the sea.