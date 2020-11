By Martin Ruffell

AFTER spending THIRTY-FIVE-THOUSAND-POUNDS to look like Barbie – this woman has men begging to BUY her as their wife.

Singer and model, Gabriela Jiráčková (20) from Prague, Czech Republic, always loved princesses from an early age. Realising that it was always the princess who ended up living happily ever after, Gabriela dreamt of becoming one herself when she was older.

Since starting her singing career at the tender age of seven, Gabriela, who is now known as ‘The First Czech Barbie,’ became obsessed with looking good and has applied makeup everyday since she was just 13 years old.

At the age of just 17, Gabriela used money she had saved from her singing performances as a child to pay for her first boob job. This increased her natural D-cup to an H-cup. In October 2020, she had a second surgery to increase the size of her breasts even further to a whopping J-cup and make them perfectly round. These two surgeries cost a total of £6400.

Gabriela also regularly has lip and jawline filler injected as well as Botox to remove mimic wrinkles from her forehead which has cost roughly £35,000 over the past three years alone.

However, with over 65,000 followers on Instagram, the tables have well and truly turned with cosmetic companies now approaching Gabriela in order to endorse their products and services.

Her look has also led to some other less desirable offers from strange men online who confess their undying love for her. According to Gabriela, a harmless selfie taken with a fan was once enough for one man to start a rumour online that the pair were having an affair together.

On another occasion, a manager that Gabriela met once in a coffee shop claimed that she had expressed her love for him and that marriage was a done deal – with her parents even receiving messages from his family trying to persuade them to marry her off.

She also gets constant offers from men who ask to ‘buy’ her as their wife but Gabirela tries to ignore these kinds of messages to the best of her ability.

According to Gabriela, Barbie is her biggest inspiration because of her standout look, but also because she inspires girls to live their dreams.

“I have always loved princesses and from an early age, I knew that looking beautiful was important for every successful woman who wants to find a prince,” Gabriela said.

“In fairy tales, the prince will never choose an ugly princess.

“At the age of seven, I realised that it would be hard to ever become a real princess with aristocratic titles so I said to myself that I would become a princess in my own way.

“I started learning to sing and eventually, I won singing and acting competitions and gradually became famous.

“Since then, I have considered putting on makeup to be a natural part of my life. From the age of thirteen, makeup became an everyday part of my routine.

“I had my breasts enlarged in 2017 when I was just seventeen years old and have just had a second surgery recently to make them larger and give them a rounder shape.

“Clinics and salons are now looking for me to use their services and goods for free of charge or they even offer to pay me a fee.

“I often even get questions from my fans which they are afraid to ask doctors or nurses such as what treatments I would recommend for them.

“I get dozens and sometimes hundreds of wonderful messages from my fans every day, from both men and women, saying that my determination and approach to life has inspired them.

“Unfortunately, I also get messages from complete strangers who have the impression that we’re actually good friends or more.

“Even an innocent selfie has been enough for someone to start announcing that he had an affair with me.

“One manager, who I only met once for a coffee, became convinced that I had expressed my love for him so marriage was a done deal.

“His family even contacted mine and tried to persuade my parents to marry me to the man with threats.

“I also get offers from men who want to buy me directly, which is really creepy.”

Gabriela plans to move to LA to further pursue her singing career, a move that was halted as a result of the pandemic. Gabriela’s ultimate goal is to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I do not deny that the Barbie doll is a great inspiration to me but it’s more than just about her appearance, I am inspired mainly by what she portrays,” Gabriela said.

“She motivates girls all over the world to achieve their dreams.

“I became the target of cruel bullying in primary school which grew to such an extent that at the age of nine, I wanted to finish with my life.

“Plastic surgery definitely did not save my life, but my loved ones and my inner strength did.

“I want to travel the world to motivate and inspire all the girls who dreamed of being princesses that they can be as beautiful as they want to be.

“I want to establish and develop a foundation that will help children suffering from bullying in a very concrete way against a system that currently fails to protect them.

“Most of all, I want to be the best me, for my family and for all my fans.

“I love myself and that’s exactly why I became famous all over the world, that’s exactly the best thing about it – that I’m simply what I’ve always wanted to be. Nothing more, nothing less.”