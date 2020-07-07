By Alexander Greensmith

THESE naughty pooches were barely recognisable after their owner left them alone for a few minutes and they jumped into muddy garden sprinklers.

Adorable photos captured the two snow-white samoyed dogs Felix (2) and his seven month old brother Finley covered in mud and looking like butter wouldn’t melt.

Other images show the dogs being washed in a sink before being restored to their super clean former glory.

The hilarious photos were taken by veteran and college student, Lora Larkin (30) from Tampa, USA. She has looked after both of their dogs since their birth in February 2018 and November 2019 respectively.

“I was in the shower for no more than ten minutes when the pups decided to go outside through their dog door, which I didn’t realise was unlocked,” recalled Lori.

“They must have heard the garden sprinklers come on. We had recently prepared a section of our yard for new grass, so it was bare. They ran through the sprinklers and rolled on the ground until they had both become a muddy mess.

“When I found them there was no turning back. They had to be left to dry out for a couple hours before I could even begin to clean them because adding more water just causes the dirt to sink even further into their fur.”

The dogs enjoy brown rice and turkey for most of their meals but have an unusual penchant for minnow fish as a treat. Lori gives them filtered water to drink which has helped to keep their coats white as well.

Samoyeds originate from western Siberia and northwest Russia. In these cold communities, their shed fur is used as an alternative to wool, and can survive temperatures well below freezing.

According to the Samoyed Club of America, when Samoyeds become bored they may start to dig or become destructive. With their history of being sled dogs, their ancestors would dig deep into the snow for protection against the bitter cold winds.

“We had to clean their fur with dish soap and water, we kept it simple because they have sensitive skin. Samoyed’s have two coats so it’s best to blow dry then get them wet with water,” she added.

“Whilst we love our pups, they are a very high maintenance breed, much consideration should be taken into account before adding a Samoyed to your family. They require lots of exercise, attention and also they love to bark a lot!

“We chose to begin sharing more of our pups because of how much joy they bring us and hoped it would spread positivity and smiles throughout the whole world.

“We posted this muddy photo at the start of the pandemic, and had the sweetest comment from a lady in Europe saying how much this video had brightened her week because she was feeling down about everything going on.”

You can find the messy boys on Instagram at @felix_n_finley, where they have almost 9,000 followers. Doggy mum, Lora, can be found at @lalaloral.