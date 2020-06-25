By Courtney McHugh

ALL ABOARD: This B&B was once a lightship on the Thames Estuary and you can rent it for £105 a night.

In its former life, the floating hotel was a lightship on the Thames Estuary. A lightship is a ship that acts as a lighthouse. They were used by waters that were too deep or unsuitable for lighthouse construction.

The seventy-year old Lightship is now moored in Amsterdam. The B&B has several suites that have been designed by prize-winning architects.

The ship has been renovated into a quirky B&B with suites that come with a king-size bed, minibar, a pantry, a dining table and a bathroom.

Each contemporary suite has private access to the terrace that can be used as a viewing platform of the historic city of Amsterdam.

Breakfast is provided by the owners but there are no cooking facilities on board so you’ll have to explore the restaurants of Amsterdam.

The Lightship is advertised by HostUnusual, a company dedicated to finding the world’s most extraordinary accommodation. A one-night stay starts from £210, £105 per person, if the cost is split between the maximum of two people.

“Bobbing proudly and peacefully in Amsterdam-Noord is the vibrant red Lightship Amsterdam, a historic ship offering luxurious accommodation for two,” the listing states.

“The lightship itself was built in the early 1950s, completing many years of faithful service before being decommissioned decades later.

“Step aboard via your own private entrance, and into your upper store suite – which was once the lightship’s storage room.

“The ship’s resulting restoration has stayed beautifully true to its history, whilst adding a wealth of contemporary elements that are sure to leave you open-mouthed.”

For more information, please visit https://hostunusual.com/categories/host-unusual/lightship-amsterdam/