By Kate Harrold

THIS WOMAN quit her job as an ESTATE BROKER to become a DOMINATRIX – and reveals most of her clients are MARRIED CEOs who pay her FIVE-HUNDRED-POUNDS an hour.

Dominatrix, Zoe Noir (28), from London, UK, was fed up of her nondescript office job as an estate broker. When she came across an article detailing the life of a Los Angeles dominatrix, Zoe was surprised to discover that this was something women could make careers out of.

Soon after reading the article, Zoe signed up for a BDSM dating site and two days later, she had her first submissive, or ‘sub’ paying her to humiliate him. Zoe was simultaneously running a company in the wellness industry, but she knew ‘femdom’ was now her real passion.

In 2016, Zoe decided to become a full-time dominatrix. She often travelled to Prague – somewhere Zoe partially spent time growing up – learning from some other dominatrixes she had befriended. They taught her the basics of BDSM and power-play but ultimately, Zoe claims to be self-taught having learnt from exploring her own fetishes and experimenting with her subs.

With her new-found empowerment, Zoe now regularly tours Europe and the Middle East but predominantly hosts sessions from a BDSM studio in London – with sessions costing from £300 to £500. She hopes to open her own independent studio soon.

“My roots are Czech-Italian, and I grew up between Milan and Prague,” Zoe said.

“I was raised by a very open-minded mother who always gave me a lot of freedom – which made me the independent woman I am today.

“I was thirteen years old when I first visited London and I fell in love with the city. I knew one day I would move here. This happened when I turned twenty – soon after graduating high school.

“Before becoming a dominatrix, I had a career in the corporate world as an estate broker which ultimately wasn’t my calling.

“I remember feeling frustrated, bored and miserable working in the corporate world – just sitting at a desk and filing papers on auto-pilot.

“I was earning a good salary, but I’d have to work forty-five hours a week. I certainly make more money as a dominatrix – working less and actually being able to enjoy my life.

“Now, I earn enough to live a comfortable life in London – to invest in myself, travel often, and to have a freedom of choice.

“Some subs pay per session and others pay me a monthly tribute to either have an online or real-life relationship. My real-time sessions are between £300 and £500. Some of my subs are definitely married.

“Today my life is very different to how it used to be four years ago even though being a dominatrix is definitely not an easy job.

“I remember reading an article about this dominatrix in LA. I was already familiar with the fetish scene, although I had no idea there were women out there actually making a living from it.

“I was fascinated about the dynamics between a dominant and submissive. I knew it would be something I’d be comfortable with due to my naturally dominant personality, my interest in human behaviour, and the connection between mind and sexuality.

“I decided to sign up for a BDSM dating site in London. Two days later, I had an English sub paying me to worship my feet, clean my flat and get off from being humiliated by me.

“I wasn’t surprised that bossing around and demanding things from a man was something that came natural to me.

“During this period, this was never my full-time job. I was running a company in the wellness industry even though femdom was my real passion.

“Following my first experience, I decided to do a professional shoot and market myself on the top directories for dominatrixes in the UK.

“In the meantime, I was travelling to Prague. I became friends with some established dominas who introduced me to the basics of BDSM and power-play.

“I consider myself as a self-taught mistress since I have learned most of the skills I have now by playing with my devotee slaves and through exploring my own fetishes.

“If there was something I was not familiar with, I’d use the body of my subs as a canvas for me to practice.

“I started attending fetish events in London to get to know and stay connected to my community.

“Today I work as an independent mistress – hosting sessions from BDSM studios in London – and I’m planning to open my own soon. I also tour regularly in the Europe and Middle East.

“Recently, I’ve been training aspiring mistresses both in their technical skills, and also with their self-esteem and confidence.

“One of the best aspects of my femdom lifestyle is that no two days are the same.”

Zoe hopes to set straight some common misconceptions about her line of work.

“As a dominatrix, I do not offer sexual intercourse during my sessions to maintain a level of dominance and power,” Zoe said.

“I never get naked or even partially naked because my body is generally covered by latex or leather.

“People think we hate men. This can’t be further from the truth.

“I enjoy putting men in uncomfortable positions where they’re able to lose a sense of control for a short period of time.

“I love to challenge them by pushing their boundaries and by demanding things from them.

“I do believe that a man’s psyche can be quite basic and easy to mould if you understand points to touch. However, I highly respect my subs for trusting me and having the strength to submit to me.

“Even when I’m involved in more extreme sessions that can include physical pain or torture, I never play from a place of hate but rather a place of confidence where I know exactly what the sub needs.

“I do see a lot of first-timers which can be students and young professionals aged between twenty-five and thirty.

“I also have more regular sessions with men on the other side of the spectrum who are more experienced subs and have a bigger disposable income to pay for recreational play. They are usually CEOs, entrepreneurs, or have a management role. They’re usually in their late thirties to forties.”

Zoe has seen a positive change in her life since becoming a full-time dominatrix – something that her friends and family have noticed too.

“I feel much more confident about myself as a woman. I’m not afraid of demanding what I want and how exactly I want something to happen,” Zoe said.

“My family and closest friends have always been very supportive of my lifestyle. They weren’t surprised when I shared this with them. They always say I was a dominatrix even before actually becoming one.

“My sex-life has definitely been affected. I constantly explore my sexuality and I am always surprised by how my tastes change and mould in time.

“I do not practice BDSM in my private life because I am already experiencing a lot of this with my subs and slaves.

“I like to keep things separate from my alter ego. I know that if I loved this lifestyle 24/7 it would not be enjoyable anymore.

“I’ve always had the idea that if a person wished to be part of my life, they would have to be open minded and confident enough to accept who I am and what I do.

“People are always fascinated by my work and always curious about my life.

“I am lucky to be part of a truly supportive community which always motivates me to do more and create more.

“I never face comments from haters, but would this be the case, I am also the kind of person who has genuinely never cared about other people’s opinions.”

