For many, the opportunity to vacation on a beautiful isolated small island is a dream comes true. For some it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity while others may view this as yet another island excursion.

Whatever the reason for wanting to vacation on an island, you can’t go wrong with Anna Marie Island. Located in the Florida Golf Coast, Anna Marie Island is the perfect island getaway you didn’t even know you were missing out on.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Anna Marie Island and why you should it make it your next island vacation destination.

Anna Marie Island

Anna Marie Island is a small 7-mile long island in the Florida Gulf Coast. The island offers a variety of boutique shops on the northern part of the island and several beaches around the island. The island also offers a variety of wildlife that can be spotted.

Getting Around on the Island

One of the benefits of Anna Marie Island is how quaint, isolated, and subdued the island is. This can be partially attributed to the size of the island. At only 7-miles long there is little to no reason to rent a car. There are many forms of transportation on the island to include bicycles, walking, golf cart rentals and a trolley service.

Part of the fun of staying at one of the many Anna Marie Island vacation rentals is ditching the fast paced life of the city and the need for a car and to slow your life down a bit. Take a stroll to the beach or the store instead of driving. Your mental health will thank you.

Attractions

The island offers a variety of attractions and things to do during your stay. As mentioned on the northern part of the island is the place where the boutiques and shops are located while you shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to shop at some the island’s unique retail selection. You can enjoy the amazing beaches and stunning wildlife of this island.

Beaches

Contrary to popular belief there is no one main Anna Marie Island beach, there are plenty to choose from. If you want to go to the main beach of the island, Manatee public beach would be the best choice for you.

Offering a beach café, volleyball courts, concessions nearby, and plenty of white sand, Manatee public beach is the ideal beach to enjoy the tranquil oceanic views with your significant other or family.

Wildlife

Anna Marie Island is rich with wildlife offering many people the opportunity to see animals they many never get the chance to see otherwise except in a zoo or aquarium.

When it comes to marine life you can expect to see such creatures as sharks, trout, mackerel, red snapper, dolphins, manatees and sea turtles. However, there are also birds and reptiles galore to keep an eye out for as well.

Where to Stay

When it comes to residing on the island there are a few options from hotels to Anna Marie Island vacations rentals. Choosing where to stay depends on price, luxury, amenities, and personal preference.

Hotels

There are a number of hotels on the island that offer amazing views, amenities and fairly reasonable prices for a few nights. However, when it comes to staying on the island for a week or more it is tough to beat vacation rentals.

Vacation Rentals

Vacation rentals offer affordable weekly and monthly rates that are more cost effective than a hotel. Plus, you’ll have the true comfort and luxury of a home with access to amenities like pools, hot tubs, and a kitchen. Being able to cook in your rental home can help you to save money on eating out for every meal.

While enjoying local cuisine is part of the fun it may be wise to cook some meals right in your vacation rental home and save the eating out for only or two meals a day.

The Idyllic Island Getaway

When it comes to planning your ideal island getaway vacation it’s hard to pass up vacationing on Anna Marie Island. Throw away your car keys on arrival, drop your suitcases in your luxurious vacation rental, and hop on your bike to the nearest beach. Roughly a five minute bike ride.

Don’t hesitate and book the most amazing island vacation of your life to Anna Marie Island today!