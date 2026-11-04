Kellogg’s has removed whole rice from the recipes for Rice Krispies and Coco Pops sold in Britain, and the packs now carry a wheat gluten allergen warning.

A spokesperson confirmed the change on Tuesday, the BBC reported. The firm said the new recipes use corn flour and rice flour and had been “carefully assessed”.

The Grocer reported that Rice Krispies now use rice flour in place of rice. Coco Pops use a blend of rice flour and corn flour.

What it means for coeliac shoppers

Both cereals used to be labelled “may contain gluten”. That was a cross-contamination warning, because other cereals containing gluten were handled in the same factory, according to Food Bible.

Wheat gluten is now an ingredient. Wheat must therefore be declared as an allergen on the pack and highlighted in bold in the ingredients list.

The Grocer and LBC both report that the cereals are no longer suitable for people with a wheat allergy or coeliac disease.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, founders of the allergy charity Natasha’s Foundation, told The Grocer it was a “shame” the cereals would no longer be a safe breakfast option for those groups.

The Grocer said the updated packs carry callouts pointing to the recipe change and the new allergen information. Anyone who avoids gluten should check the label before buying.

Weather blamed

Kellogg’s said the change would “maintain consistent quality” while changing weather conditions affect the quality and availability of some of the rice and grains used in its cereals. The BBC said dry weather in key producing countries in Asia has cut harvests and pushed up prices.

The BBC also linked the pressure on supplies to El Niño. It said the weather phenomenon has brought droughts, floods and heatwaves to parts of Asia. South East Asia produces more than a quarter of the world’s rice. The World Meteorological Agency expects the record-breaking El Niño to last until at least 2027.

The spokesperson said the cereals still meet UK standards on fat, salt and sugar. They contain no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners, and the fibre, vitamin D and iron content is unchanged. The Grocer said Kellogg’s had not reformulated any of its other cereal lines.

“We appreciate that even small changes to a much-loved product can feel noticeable,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

Rice Krispies sold in the US and Canada will keep real rice, and no recipe changes are expected there, a spokesperson for Kellogg’s North American business told the BBC. The two regions are served by separate companies. Kellanova, now owned by Mars, covers most of the world. WK Kellogg Co, now owned by Ferrero, covers North America.

Sources: The Grocer, LBC, Food Bible, BBC News

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.