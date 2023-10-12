The travel industry in the United States is on the rise. It is set to become a $15.5 trillion industry by 2023, accounting for over 11.6 percent of the global economy.

Statistia’s recent survey reveals that 72 percent of people in the United States prefer booking trips online. Only a handful of people go to a travel agent in person.

Therefore, building a solid online presence has become important for all travel businesses. Otherwise, survival will become challenging, let alone thriving.

Luckily, you don’t have to hire a professional web developer or spend a lot of money to create a website for your travel event. There are tons of templates that will help you build your website without professional help.

In this article, we’ll discuss the benefits of using website templates for your travel event. We will also share a few examples that will help you create a professional yet captivating website.

Why Should You Use Website Templates for Your Travel Event?

Amid the intricate details and logistical challenges that come with planning travel events, building a website from the ground up is a challenge. That is why you should consider using templates for your travel website.

Here are a few benefits of using templates for your travel event website:

Fast and Less Time Consuming

Let’s be honest, designing a website is quite time-intensive labor. With so much on your plate already, the last thing you’d want to do is brainstorm ideas with your website developer. Things get all the more challenging and time-consuming if you aren’t thorough with coding.

Where it takes a lot of time to develop and perfect a single web page, using a travel event website template will be the best bet. That’s because templates let you build a website from scratch in half the time. They contain all the elements you should have on your website, such as search boxes, maps, galleries, booking forms, and tour modules.

The biggest advantage of using website templates is that you don’t need any prior coding experience, notes GLASS. Due to the time saved on planning and coding web pages, many experts favor website templates.

Helps You Stay Organized

As templates offer a structured framework to manage information, they let travel event planners stay organized. Besides staying on top of things, a travel event website template will help you communicate with customers better.

From the packing list to the itinerary, you can share every piece of information with them without any hassle, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

3. Personalization

Though pre-designed, a travel event website template is customizable. That means you get the freedom to tailor it to the unique requirements of the upcoming travel event. You can easily add and remove elements in travel event website templates to match your vision.

Top Travel Website Template Examples

Recent findings reveal that three-quarters of people judge the credibility of a company on the basis of how its website looks. That means your website can make or break your customers.

In this new digital age, a professional design website with attractive visuals and informative content is a must-have for every business. Here are some examples of stunning website templates that you can consider to take your travel event online:

Travel

This meticulously designed website template is ideal for all types of travel websites because of its polished appearance and eye-catching color scheme. Travel, a free Bootstrap HTML template, is fully responsive. As it looks great and functions smoothly, on-the-go travelers will be able to use it from their mobile devices easily.

Features

Displays high-quality images on high-resolution screens

Seven pages, including an attractive homepage

Big footer and header

The Mounty

If your travel business is more focused on organizing camping trips, The Mounty website template could be the perfect one for you. Boasting professional design, this template features advanced booking and contact forms. That means you won’t have to add them manually.

What’s more? The Mounty is SEO-friendly, as it contains all elements that will help your business rank high on the SERPs.

Features

Compatible with an array of popular plugins, such as Booked Appointments, Revolution Slider, WPBakery Page Builder, and WooCommerce

Mobile friendly, as all scrollable sections support the swipe effect

Premade pages, including about, services, camping, products, and rates

Travelista

Tailored for tour management companies and travel agencies, the Travelista website template has simplified the process of creating an appealing website. This travel website template has a fully responsive layout, so your website content will adjust depending on the viewer’s screen size.

The hero header, composed of multiple small parts, features a stunning picture that sets the tone for your website. From a built-in contact form to a gallery section for photos, this travel template packs a powerful punch.

Features

Sticky menu makes the site easy to navigate

Search form allows users to find the desired information

Social media icons are displayed both at the top and bottom of the page

Wrapping Up

Taking your travel event online is a strategic move that can help you reach a global audience. While creating a clean website isn’t easy, choosing the right template can simplify the task.

You might feel overwhelmed when picking out a template for your travel website due to the sheer number of options. However, considering your business goals and determining the type of website you need will help you choose the right template. Whichever template you choose, just make sure it’s easy to use and mobile-friendly.