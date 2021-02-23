If you have suffered an injury through someone else’s negligence, you could be entitled to sue for damages. Personal injury cases are made to protect your loved ones and family in the event that you are injured through no fault of your own on someone else’s property or through the fault of someone else.

If you have been injured in an unfortunate accident, you may be able to sue for compensation, to protect the financial wellbeing of yourself and your family. With high medical bills and the inability to work, ensuring that you sue for your injuries is one way to keep your family financially secure while you are struggling to recover from your injuries.

There are many instances in which you are eligible to sue for personal injury and here are a few situations in which you can do so.

Slips and Falls

If you have been walking on someone’s property, and have taken a nasty spill, you could be entitled to sue the owner for personal injury due to negligent maintenance. If you are injured in a slip and fall accident, you could have a case against the property owner or managers. These incidents are more common than you think, and holding the property owner responsible for your injuries is possible should you sue for damages.

Slip and fall cases are among the most common personal injury claims because property owners have a duty to maintain their premises and ensure safe use for all.

While slips and falls occur, it is important to not try to brush them off. If you are feeling injured, you can go to the doctor and seek legal advice should you require medical and financial support while you recover.

Vehicle Accidents

If you have been involved in a vehicle accident and the other participant has been found at fault, you could have a case for personal injury. Especially if insurance companies are involved, you want to make sure you are awarded top dollar for your injuries, and not just offered a financial bandage that won’t even cover your medical bills.

Insurance companies are notorious for trying to pay out damages as low as possible, and if you have sustained injuries that are not covered by the insurance payments, you could launch a personal injury claim in order to receive the benefits you truly deserve, based on your particular accident.

Assault and Battery

If you were assaulted and injured by an individual in a fight that you did not instigate or were attacked by someone, you could have a civil claim for personal injury available. These cases are different from any legal and criminal charges you will press against the person, and in these instances, it is important to seek legal counsel immediately.

If someone causes you personal injury through no fault of your own, they can be liable for damages, and to cover your medical and financial needs brought on by the accident. Don’t allow yourself to suffer, ensure that you file a civil claim (sue) for the damages imposed by this person.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice is also included in personal injury law, and if you have been injured due to the medical malpractice of a specific hospital or by a specific doctor, you may have a personal injury case available to you.

Medical malpractice cases can be larger-scale cases and are different depending on the state that you launch the case in. However, medical malpractice lawsuits are still considered personal injury law and are handled within the same realm of legalities. Medical malpractice suits are not the same as wrongful death suits that someone may file in the event that their loved one has died due to medical negligence.

Animal Attack

If you have been injured by someone’s animal, have been bitten, or attacked, you may have cause to file a personal injury lawsuit. If an animal is not controlled, escapes, or is used as a tool by the owner against another person, you have been injured through no fault of your own and can hold the owner to personal injury laws.

These cases are often unfortunate incidents, and especially if the injured party is a child, you want to make sure you get the appropriate medical and financial support that will see the injured party through their injuries and able to make it further in life without being impeded by financial and medical constraints.

Steps to Take If Injured

If you have been injured through someone else’s negligence and want to move forward with a personal injury case, it is important to contact a professional and knowledgeable personal injury lawyer.

Civil lawyers are well educated and know the workings of the legal system, and how certain legalities can impact your case. Just as you wouldn’t take medication without the advice of a doctor, don’t set forth alone when suing for personal injury. Ensuring that you have the advice of a lawyer is imperative to a successful personal injury case.

Don’t settle for an insurance payout less than your injuries are worth, and don’t let the offending party get away without handling their responsibilities towards you for medical treatment and financial support. If you have been injured through no fault of your own, you could be entitled to more and it is important to explore all avenues to protect your financial and personal wellbeing.

It is important to understand the different types of personal injuries you can sue for to have a clear picture of your rights and the legal obligations of the at-fault party. Personal injury law is there to protect you if and when you are injured by someone else’s negligence and through no fault of your own.

If you have been injured or involved in an accident that was not caused by you, rather caused by someone else’s negligence, you are most likely within your rights to sue the at-fault individual for damages.

While there are other cases and instances in which personal injury lawsuits may assist you, these are some of the most common injuries that can be sued for and claimed by the injured party.