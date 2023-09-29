By Chloe Shakesby

UP YOUR Instagram game and enter a Barbie world with this incredible real-life Barbie beach house that is available to rent for photoshoots – but you’ll need to be willing to stump up £455 PER HOUR.

Barbie’s Beach House, in Santa Monica, USA, could be the perfect place to embrace your inner Barbie girl, with pink carpets and walls that look as though they have come straight from a Mattel playset.

The six-bedroom house comes with a swimming pool and hot tub, a basketball court, a bar and plenty of Barbie-inspired decor.

It overlooks the Santa Monica beach, famous for its amusement park pier close to Los Angeles and frequented by A-list celebs from Sean Penn to Gwyneth Paltrow to Jack Black.

The property is listed on Giggster and is available to rent for $570 (£455) per hour, as it is intended to be used as a filming set to host up to sixty crew, as well being available to rent as a photoshoot set.

Those looking to try out life in plastic can arrange their stay on the Giggster site.

“From a young age, many of us have adored Barbie and the dolls and toy houses that have been inspired by her – but now fans have the opportunity to hire a real-life Barbie beach house,” said a Giggster spokesperson.

“With many of us wanting to make 2022 a year to remember, this is the perfect opportunity to hire a beach house fit for any Barbie fanatic.”

