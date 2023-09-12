By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

ADORABLE images of two tiger brothers play-fighting and then cuddling together have been captured.

One of the images shows one of the tiger brothers throwing a playful punch at his brother.

Another image captures the two tigers sitting together, relaxing and cuddling.

Tigers generally gain independence at around two years of age .

They have been known to reach up to twenty years of age in the wild.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Amal George at the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra, India.

According to the 2010 National Census on Tigers, there are about 43 tigers in the reserve, which is one of the highest in India.

Amal used a Nikon z8 camera with Nikon z 400 mm f2.8 lens to capture these magnificent images.

“It was a great experience watching these young tigers,” said Amal.

“They were having a playful fight.

“It was just a great moment in the wilderness that I was able to capture from a safe distance.”

