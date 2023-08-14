By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

THRILLING images show a hapless frog swinging helplessly in the beak of a cattle egret.

One of the images shows the frog dangling out of the egret’s beak.

Another heart-stopping image shows the frog trying to writhe free of the egret’s tight hold.

Cattle egrets have yellow or greyish legs and a yellow beak, compared to the black legs (with yellow feet) and black beak of the little egret.

They often spend time close to livestock and grab insects and worms which their hooves disturb.

These cute images were captured by photographer Anuj Jain (44) using a Nikon D750 with 200-500mm lens in Chandigarh, India.

“It was raining and I was out for street photography and had 24-120 lens on my camera,” said Anuj.

“I saw some birds at a distance, and when I got closer I realised that the egret was busy picking frogs.

“The egret would hunt the frog and before swallowing it, it would dip the frog multiple times in the water.

“This was like a lottery. I wasn’t expecting to capture these pictures at all that day.”

ENDS