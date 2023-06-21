By Shannine O’Neill

**EXCLUSIVE**

THIS BRAVE DIVER was just inches from the shark he was handfeeding like a puppy dog.

One astonishing image shows the photographer handing chum into the mouth of a six-foot bull shark.

Another shot shows the 450-pound bull shark reaching for the chum from the courageous diver.

Wildlife photographer Jeff Joel (66) from Jupiter, Florida, USA captured these astonishing shots while diving along the Jupiter Inlet in Florida.

Jeff was diving with eight other crew members, including other photographers, to gather images of the sharks that frequent that area.

Jeff used a Nikon D850 to capture the intense images.

Wearing only scuba gear, Jeff came into contact with up to ten bull sharks at one time.

Jeff came extremely close to the large sharks, being only three-feet from their gaping mouths at points.

Jeff began feeding the sharks chum in order to attract them closer and capture incredible up-close shots of the bull sharks chomping down on as much chum as possible less than three-feet from Jeff.

Although Jeff is accustomed to being in the presence of many sharks, he is still amazed by the finalised images, and loves the reaction it gets from others.

“This was near the Jupiter Inlet,” he said.

“There were anywhere from six to ten bull sharks.

“My favourite thing about the images is the composition.

“I love when people see these images, they are amazed.”

